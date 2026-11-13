If money was tight when you were young, you got an education no school offers. Nobody called it financial literacy. It was simply how your household got through the month.

Those habits tend to stay with you, and many of them match what money experts recommend today. Here are seven, with where each one started and why it still earns its place.

If you didn’t grow up this way, you can borrow every one of them.

Stretching a Meal

Where it started: When the fridge was bare, and payday was days away, beans and rice carried dinner, sometimes dressed up with sausage, onions, and peppers.

Why it still works: The pair makes a complete protein with fiber and carbs for very little money. Judge groceries by cost per calorie instead of the price tag, and you’ll shop smarter.

Fixing It First

Where it started: A broken chair or a dripping faucet meant a tutorial and a borrowed wrench, not a repair bill.

Why it still works: A guide exists for nearly every small fix, and tools can often be borrowed. Repairs you handle yourself can add up to hundreds, even thousands, over time.

Going Secondhand First

Where it started: Clothes came from thrift stores, cousins, and the neighbor’s kids.

Why it still works:Thrift stores hold vintage windbreakers, overalls, and denim jackets that make a whole style on a small budget. Kids outgrow clothes so fast that hand-me-downs simply make sense.

Knowing the Prices

Where it started: You knew what a gallon of milk cost, and you watched the register as it rang up.

Why it still works: Keep prices in your head and speak up, politely, when something rings up wrong. Many stores honor the shelf price, and the habit builds confidence along with savings.

Treating the Library Like a Utility

Where it started: The library was the place for books, movies, and a quiet spot to think.

Why it still works: It also offers audiobooks, free Wi-Fi, and a climate-controlled space to work. Many branches also lend games and sell discounted museum passes.

Trading With Neighbors

Where it started: Neighbors swapped ingredients, passed along extra meals, and lent a hand.

Why it still works: Generosity can feel out of reach when money is tight, yet a network of mutual support is one of the most powerful financial tools there is.

Using the Help That Exists

Where it started: Some families leaned on food banks to get through a rough stretch.

Why it still works: Food banks exist for a reason, and there’s no shame in using one. Many offer good groceries, fresh produce, and baked goods, and the volunteers are glad to help.

Which habit from your childhood still saves you money? Share it in the A Dime Saved Community!

Read More:

7 Money Habits People Learn Growing Up With Less That Still Pay Off Today