Six Ways To Raise Holiday Cash Without Taking a Second Job

By Merilee Kern, MBA

December has a way of landing all at once: gifts, travel, hosting, and the usual year-end bills.

Americans plan to spend generously anyway.

The National Retail Federation expects November and December retail sales to reach $1.013 trillion, up 4.2% from last year, even though 56% of shoppers say the economy will affect their plans.

The cash cushion behind that spending is thinner than the forecasts suggest.

In the Federal Reserve’s May 2026 household survey, only 63% of adults said they could cover a surprise $400 bill with cash, and 7% said they’d sell something to manage it.

Holiday spending is optional, but raising money before you shop beats hoping January sorts out December.

Here are six ways to do it, ordered roughly from least effort to most. They differ a lot in speed and risk, so read the caveats.

Have you signed up for the Christmas or Hanukkah debt-free, stress-free sequence yet? Sign up here!

Sell Jewelry You Don’t Wear

Broken chains, single earrings, inherited rings, and outdated bracelets can be worth real money, particularly with precious-metal prices elevated.

Unvault lets you upload photos for a free preliminary valuation drawn from a database of more than 200,000 authenticated pieces, with metal and gemstone prices refreshed hourly.

If you decide to sell, the company sends prepaid, insured shipping, authenticates the pieces, records the process on video, and sends a written offer showing the assessed value and expected payout. Transactions typically wrap up within several business days. You can also track a collection’s value over time, which is handy for insurance even if you never sell.

Before you ship anything, ask what fees come out of the payout and compare the offer against one or two local buyers.

Rent Your Backyard as a Private Dog Park

Sniffspot connects homeowners with dog owners who want a secure, private place to exercise their dogs. It’s popular with owners of reactive dogs and people without fenced yards.

You don’t supervise anything.

Guests handle their own dogs, and you control your calendar, pricing, and bookings, one booking at a time.

Sniffspot says some hosts earn $3,000 or more a month, but those are top-performing properties, not typical results. Expect a 22% platform fee on most U.S. bookings plus processing charges, with payouts monthly.

Check zoning, HOA rules, and your homeowner’s insurance first.

Rent Out Your Garage, Driveway, or Storage Space

Neighbor works like Airbnb for parking and storage.

Its host guidance puts potential income at roughly $100 to $600 a month depending on the space and your area, and holiday visitors and seasonal clutter can drive demand.

Hosts pay a 4.9% processing fee plus 30 cents per transaction.

Earnings depend entirely on finding a renter, and monthly payouts won’t help with this December’s bills.

Verify local rules, HOA restrictions, and insurance before you list.

You can use this Holiday Savings Tracker to start planning for the holidays and make good financial decisions this year. Grab it here!

Enter a Short-Term Weight-Loss Challenge

HealthyWage’s Fast Track challenges run for several weeks.

You pay an entry fee, complete verified weigh-ins, and if you hit the target, you split a prize pool with other winners.

This is very risky.

HealthyWage takes 25% of the pool for administration, so a winner can collect less than the entry fee, and anyone who misses the goal generally loses the fee.

PayPal payouts typically take two to five business days after a win is confirmed.

Only consider this if you already have a weight goal your doctor would call reasonable, and don’t count the prize in your holiday budget.

Pet-Sit Through Rover

Holiday travel creates demand for sitters and walkers.

If you have the space, experience, and flexibility, Rover lets you set services, rates, and availability once your profile clears screening.

Timing is the catch.

Rover says approval can take 10 to 20 business days, so applying now probably means your first bookings land in December at the earliest. Overnight stays carry real responsibility, especially with medicated or anxious animals.

Subtract platform fees, gas, and supplies before you decide it’s worth it.

Or you can go without a platform and advertise yourself with posts on community boards or word of mouth.

Do Odd Jobs on TaskRabbit

Furniture assembly, moving help, guest-room organizing, and similar chores pile up this time of year, and plenty of people will pay to skip them.

TaskRabbit is one way to find that work, though categories and sign-up requirements vary by city.

Pick work you can do well.

Furniture assembly and moving are bad fits without tools, transportation, or the strength to do them safely.

Narrower jobs like closet organizing or getting a house guest-ready are easier to deliver consistently.

Set a minimum booking price that covers travel and supplies, because the listed rate isn’t your profit.

Where To Start

Before you commit to extra work, take inventory of what you already own: jewelry in a drawer, a yard nobody uses, empty garage space.

Selling is the fastest route to cash. (There are some great places to sell your stuff for cash.

But renting space or offering services can build income that lasts past New Year’s.

Whatever you choose, look at the costs, the realistic earnings, and when the money actually arrives, and make sure that lines up with when your holiday bills do.

Have you signed up for the Christmas or Hanukkah debt-free, stress-free sequence yet? Sign up here!

Read More:

Six Ways To Raise Holiday Cash Without Taking a Second Job