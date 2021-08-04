6 Things I Would Like to Do During Summer 2021 in NYC- My Summer Bucket List.

I’d Beat the heat of the brutally hot summers and enjoy the summers like never before!

A girl wearing goggles is ready to enjoy summers in NYC. Clarita Alave/Pexels

From June to the end of August, we can breathe summer air in the Big Apple city. Last year COVID-19 had put a crimp on many summer's activities in this metropolis city. With control of coronavirus in sight, New York is awaiting us to enjoy New York's vast outdoor space devoted to rooftop bars, parks, waterways, beaches, and whatnot. I have dusted off my bucket list for the activities to do when the heat cracks up. This way, I can resume my fun activities that went on hiatus last year. So, this list will offer a twist to our thwarted plans, and that will keep us entertained for days. But before getting out of town, I'd like to snag my water bottles to keep myself hydrated, put my goggles in my pouch, and slather on sunscreen to enjoy sunbathing.

Without further ado, let's explore the things I'd love to do during summer 2021 in New York City:

Experience breathtaking views at NYC's rooftop bars

Rooftop in NYC. Taryn Elliott/Pexels

The top on my bucket list is a visit to a rooftop. Rooftops are a hallmark of New York City. Pretty much, rooftops in New York, including CloudM New York Bowery, Jimmy at the James Hotel, and Monarch Rooftops are the ideal spots to spend a relaxing evening after a tiring day. What's better than slurping your favorite drink and enjoying an enchanting sunset? I'll find simply no reason to resist myself from enjoying the hustle and bustle of the city. Also, it's the ideal spot to plan a romantic dinner to enjoy the fabulous happy hour.

Schedule a trip to Governors Island

People are enjoying poetry festivals at Governors Island. Marjorie/Flickr

Governors Island is known for conducting New York's best spectacular events in summers that make it more memorable. For creative minders like me, here is an event to enjoy- The Very Last PopUp Dinner. This event brings out my creativity by letting me personalize my dining table with candles, arts, and decorative items. Getting there is not a big deal. Just grab the ferry, enjoy the beautiful views of NYC and reach Governors Island. Besides NYCRUNS Summer Loving 5K and 10K is the best event for runners to enjoy. Since I am not a runner, it doesn't matter; this event is full of thrill and lets me cheer as the audience.

Catch a performance and watch the Shiekhspear

Portrait of romantic couple on theatre show. cottonbro/Pexels

Watching theater is my thing, and I've waited for this quite a long time in lockdown. Now Central Park is calling the name of theater buffs. The best part is we can get free tickets to enjoy free Shakespeare plays in central park. From comedy to tragedy, entertainment to the history plays, Delacorte- an outdoor theater has everything for theater buffs. But what if someone can't get the ticket? Well, there's a lot to enjoy in Central Park-New York's iconic location- while we're in the area. The carousel, statue of Balto, and The Lake are a few of the typical spots that we can't miss. Talking about the famous The Pond and Gapstow Bridge it offers fantastic views of the city. I found it a perfect place for someone who wants to amaze their partner.

Roll out your yoga mat and take a Yoga Break in Central Park

Yogis are taking a Yoga class in Central Park. Alex Simpson/ Unsplash.

No matter whether I want to shed pounds or strive to hasten the healing process, connect with nature, or cultivate inner awareness, Vinyasa Yoga would allow me to reconnect nature in the central park. The yoga class in Central Park is perfect for cleansing the inner us while neutralizing the negative charges affecting our minds. It has the potential to unlock the best version of myself and cultivate harmony within me. This way, our body-mind dichotomy gets dissolved (in a good way), and we'll feel more refreshed and entertained this summer.

Unleash the inner self while Kayaking on NYC Waterways

People on Kayak. Your Photo Trips/Pexels.

Kayaking or canoeing has been tickling my fancy. New York is the best place to be! Its waterways let us enjoy the view of the city and have made kayaking easier and more fun than ever. Out of 70,000 miles of rivers, Hudson, Kunjamuk, and Saranac Rivers- the most exciting kayaking destinations- offer the kayakers a chance to hit the water in NYC. It is a go-to spot activity that we can put on an itinerary when we visit New York. So, why not explore the city's tidal waters this summer? And reap many psychological and physiological benefits of kayaking.

Unroll the sleeping bag and explore the most scenic camping sites to getaway

People having quality time at a campsite near waterfalls. David Geib/Pexels.

I have been waiting for the day when I can get an escape from the confines of my house? How about camping. New York houses the not to be missed camping spots. We'll be sure to rack up summer memories while camping in the shadow of the Mountain at North Pole Resorts. Further, the Cranberry lake campground is another ideal spot for recreational activities like camping, hiking, and rowing. Likewise, Letchworth State Park has been an attractive site for campers for decades.

Let’s wrap up!

When the sun is out in the city that never sleeps, there are many things to do on hot days and steamy summer nights. Hopefully, this bucket list would help me make this summer more exciting and rewarding. No matter what we do, New York is an exciting and generous city to cherish in the summer.

