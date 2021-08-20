Waukegan, IL

New gourmet popcorn shop offers unique flavors and treats

Yadira Sanchez Olson

By Yadira Sanchez Olson

If you’ve never eaten taffy grapes or tasted bacon-pecan caramel popcorn, then you haven’t been to the newly-opened Gordon’s Gourmet Popcorn Shop in downtown Waukegan. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kA8SV_0bXNvxGo00
Gordon's Gourmet Popcorn Shop in WaukeganYadira Sanchez Olson

This month, the shop opened its doors at 310 N. Genesee St. to a flock of customers wanting to consume something unique and tasty. 

The shop is in a plaza near the post office. 

Inside, customers can find windowed counters displaying different kinds of popcorn to entice their palate.  

Owner Gregory Todd Gordon Sr.’s favorite is the cheese and caramel combo.That’s also his best seller, he said. 

“I want to get so well-known that when I say popcorn, people say Gordon’s,” Gordon Sr. said. 

His business is off to a good start. On Wednesday, Waukegan resident Judy Ptasienski stopped in to buy the popular cheese and caramel mix. 

“It’s my first time here,” Ptasienski said. “I keep hearing about it so I decided to come and check it out.”

While she was making her choices, other customers walked in to order what they wanted and made conversation about the weather and other pleasantries. 

They expressed pleasure with a new place to gather and enjoy a treat. 

“Popcorn is something almost everyone likes,” Ptasienski said. “I know I love it.”

The full list of flavors offered at the Gordon’s Gourmet Popcorn Shop are: Heavenly white cheddar, cheese —which Gordon calls “Say Cheese” popcorn, caramel, bacon-pecan caramel and the combination of cheese and caramel. 

For those who need a drink after munching on their popcorn treats, a juice bar is there to quench their thirst with a variety of drinks —slushies, soda, lemonade and tea. 

Gordon said opening a shop was never the plan. Initially, he wanted to help his fiancee, Hannah Jackson, drum up more business in the shop she owns next door to the popcorn store. 

He thought that if he sold popcorn out of her store, people would want to come in to see what was new, in addition to the clothes, candy, purses and accessories Jackson sells at QueenHannah’s. 

After running into some barriers with the water lines in Jackson’s store, though, he decided the vacant storefront next door was a better spot for the popcorn-selling idea.

The juice bar was added because the extra space was available. 

He invested in commercial equipment and took lessons on how to make caramel popcorn from a popcorn-making company. Gordon got busy building himself what he needed to go along with the commercial equipment he bought and “I ended up owning a popcorn shop,” he said. 

As a maintenance worker, Gordon Sr. never thought he'd be in a kitchen making popcorn starting as early as 6 in the morning.

 “Cheese is pretty easy but caramel is more challenging,” Gordon Sr. said.

His first batches of the caramel were not good, he said, but with practice he got better. And he continues to perfect the craft daily, he added. 

“Seeing people come in smiling and congratulating me is worth all the work,” Gordon Sr. said. 

Gordon Sr. said his two adult children co-own the business with him. Photos of Gregory Todd Gordon Jr. and Santana Barbara Gordon sit on a counter near the register.

The father said growing up in Waukegan, he knows there hasn’t been a popcorn shop in many years, even in neighboring cities like North Chicago and Zion. 

Gordon Sr. hopes the shop does so well that he’s able to open in other locations in Lake County. 

For now, he's busy getting the word out about the Waukegan location, and he’s coming up with unique ideas, like the taffy grapes, cherries and strawberries. 

He’s happy that already he’s had other local businesses inquire about getting his popcorn to offer at their events. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a99014dbae2bd5095aa77c80ae048acf.blob

Yadira Sanchez Olson is a bilingual (Spanish/English) reporter who has covered Lake County, IL news and its impact on communities for more than a decade. She’s generated a strong collection of sources that are used daily to provide timely and accurate news that’s relevant for readers. She loves to find the positive side in stories and share helpful information that can make life just a little easier and sweeter!

Round Lake, IL
117 followers
Loading

More from Yadira Sanchez Olson

Lake County, IL

Three weeks left to appreciate a tactile art exhibit with work by local artists at no cost in a government building

A black hole where the face of a woman with long hair would be, and her face inches away from her, is one of the charcoal on paper art pieces displayed at a mixed media exhibit in the main lobby of the Lake County administration building that's located at 18 N. County Street.Read full story
Lake County, IL

Elimination of geographical barriers promised in new paratransit program in Lake County

A proposal for a countywide paratransit system is working its way to a vote by the Lake County Board next month. For the past 20 years, the county has been having conversations about the need for a transportation program that seniors and the disabled can access.Read full story
Lake Villa, IL

From patrons to worshipers: Vacant Lake Villa building to go from library to church

The deal isn’t sealed yet, but both parties are getting excited. In May, the Lake Villa District Library put the former Lake Villa building at 1001 E. Grand Avenue up for bid with a listed price of $1,995,000 with the Robert E. Frank Realty.Read full story
3 comments
Waukegan, IL

Mom of two takes charge of her own destiny and opens boutique and salon in Waukegan

It’s time for Cherrish Riggins to shine bright like a diamond. Mundelein resident Cherrish Riggins opens fashion/salon business in downtown Waukegan.Cherrish Riggins. The Mundelein resident celebrated the ribbon-cutting of her new business in downtown Waukegan Saturday.Read full story
10 comments
Zion, IL

Zion's first mosque is officially under construction

A mosque in Zion is scheduled to open its doors in March 2022. The first purpose-built mosque will be a place of worship for the Lake County and SE Wisconsin chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.Read full story
14 comments
Waukegan, IL

Gurnee family donates hundreds of backpacks to Waukegan students at two elementary schools

After a year that left many families in a financial lurch, one couple’s gesture of kindness is set to make kids, parents and teachers smile with joy and gratitude. Gurnee residents Ty Harris and his wife Kelley Griffin-Harris will be donating hundreds of new backpacks filled with school supplies to two Waukegan elementary schools.Read full story
5 comments
Gurnee, IL

From Gurnee to Tokyo: Nefeli Papadakis makes Olympic dream come true

Nefeli Papadakis discovered what she’d be doing for the next 18 years when she was only four. Gurnee resident and Judo athlete Nefeli Papadakis represents Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.Papadakis family.Read full story
Lake County, IL

Metallica pays for CLC students' education

Welding is one of the programs a Metallica Scholar can enroll in.College of Lake County. It's not due to the hard sounds of the heavy metal band. Metallica rocks because of its charitable spirit.Read full story
Waukegan, IL

Local agencies use July to help kids thrive

Volunteers and United Way of Lake County staff work to sort donated school supplies.United Way of Lake County. Two agencies working to provide Waukegan kids with materials they’ll need for school and with fun arts and crafts outdoors are taking advantage of the July days.Read full story
Lake County, IL

Catching fish and sun on Family Fishing Days

Brandon Marano’s baseball team friends are into fishing and he wants to take up the sport so he can join them on fishing trips this summer, he said. On July 30, the 14-year-old was accompanied by his 15-year-old brother Ramsen and his mom Tammy when attending the Lake County Forest Preserves’ Family Fishing Day event at Independence Grove in Libertyville.Read full story
Lake County, IL

Lake County Bicycle Club rides no matter what

Lake County Bicycle Club riders take to the streets.Yadira Sanchez Olson. A double rainbow across tree lines and the outdoor canopy tents of restaurants in Lake Bluff was the perfect ending to a Tuesday night bike ride that members of the Lake County Bicycle Club took before imbibing with friends outside the Lake Bluff Brewing Company on Tuesday.Read full story
Gurnee, IL

Gurnee teacher authors interactive musical storybooks

A lemur, a tiger and young musicians with superpowers are some of the characters in the fictional books Vicky Weber writes that immerse kids in the world of melodies, harmonies, tunes and instruments.Read full story
Waukegan, IL

Summer movie night events at Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm

Fun at the Kroll’s Fall Harvest Farm in Waukegan is looking a little different this summer with a new feature for families to enjoy. Outdoor movies are now playing at Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm in Waukegan.Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm.Read full story
1 comments
Waukegan, IL

Mom of four runs LGBTQ+ center out of her Waukegan home

To have the same rights, status and opportunities as everyone else is all Waukegan resident Nikki Michele wants for herself, her fiance Tracy Sorensen and everyone else in the LGBTQ+ community.Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy