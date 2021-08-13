If transwoman killer Joseph Scott Pemberton was black, would he still be in jail?

The Jennifer Laude story put into light the underlying racism by Filipinos and its disdain towards transgender people.

I am from the Philippines, where we welcome foreigners like they are family. We are often called the friendliest people in the world, and I would say we are.

Still, I am old enough to admit that our society looks at foreigners differently. Underneath the collective hospitality, we are known for the fact that everything starts with the color of the skin.

Interracial children

Our country has a long history of interracial relationships, and it goes all the way before the Spanish came to our shores. When Spain ruled the country for 300 years, it created a new class of people, the Mestizos — half Spanish and half native.

And most of them were children of Spanish priests, and even if their backgrounds are scandalous, their kind is still a class above the natives.

And the same goes for the Chinese — there was a time they were looked down on by the Mestizos and even by the natives.

But when the Chinese began to control the economy, it gave birth to reverse racism. As a result, some Chinese began to look down on the natives, and it remains taboo today for Filipino-Chinese to marry non-Chinese Filipinos.

Most Chinese people in the Philippines would still have a strong affinity towards their heritage. Therefore, even today, some of them call themselves Filipino-Chinese.

During the American occupation, and until the late 80s — when America maintained military bases — there were several interracial children born with an American father.

And here is where you would see how racism turns its ugly head.

No matter how similar the situation of these children, as most of them were sired by American servicemen, the ones who have white American fathers were readily accepted by society, and the ones who have black American fathers were ostracized.

Jennifer Laude

Her story is personal. When the news came out that an unnamed foreigner killed Jennifer Laude, a transwoman, I got involved with her story.

She was last seen in the bar owned by my cousin. And that is how I found out that she wasn't with an ordinary foreigner, but with an American serviceman.

And I knew from that moment that Jennifer Laude was not only a casualty of a crime but that she will become a casualty of politics, as well as America’s policy on protecting its military personnel stationed abroad.

Indeed, America protects its military personnel stationed in their military bases worldwide, and we have seen it in the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Okinawa, Japan.

I had to act fast.

So I asked around for a name, and when I got his name, I looked on Facebook. After cross-checking, I knew I got it right and released his identity on social media.

The suspect is PFC Joseph Scott Pemberton .

I don't claim to be the first, but I know I helped spread his face across social media.

But I also know what will happen next — Joseph Pemberton is white, young, and good-looking.

I know that soon it will be the victim, Jennifer Laude, who will be tried in the court of public opinion instead of her killer.

Public Opinion.

It was swift. As soon as a picture of Joseph Pemberton was all over the news and social media.

Everyone wanted to know the character of the victim and not the killer. She has been called a prostitute, as if being a prostitute is a reason to die in the hands of a murderer.

The Filipino public scrutinized Jennifer's life like she was a criminal. Many would ignore the fact that she died by being strangled, and her head submerged in the toilet bowl.

It was a hate crime.

Questions as to why she went out with another man when she has a boyfriend living abroad have become the critical points of how the media portrayed the case.

Instead of seeing the more significant issues — including the continued presence of the American military in the Philippines when it is unconstitutional.

People began to make fun of Jennifer Laude for being a transwoman, and many Filipinos agreed with Pemberton when he used the gay/trans panic as his legal defense.

I can read through what is happening, an all-out display of racism and discrimination. The kind where some Filipinos would rather be on the side of anyone they believe is from a superior race — the White American.

Therefore, as a victim, Jennifer Laude already lost the battle even before the suspect was put on trial.

In 2020, Joseph Pemberton was pardoned by President Duterte after serving less than six years in prison.

The US government intervened on his behalf so that he could spend his “jail time” inside one of the Philippines military camps where he, unlike ordinary criminals, was given preferential treatment.

Two Filipino presidents failed Jennifer Laude.

Like many Filipinos, they too may still believe that America is our master and that we are its subservient servants. Additionally, our government sees Jennifer Laude, a transwoman, as not worthy of protection by the State.

While I believe that people deserve a second chance at life, Joseph Pemberton, after being pardoned, becomes free of his criminal record. Jennifer Laude will never get a second chance.

While In jail, Pemberton continued to be an American Marine, and during his time in “jail,” he received $160,000 from the American government, enough for him to start a new life in the United States.

Now, in the case of the Okinawan rape case, the US servicemen who raped the 12-year-old girl were all black Americans, and while I denounce their crime, I ask: would the American government have fought harder for their release if they were white?

