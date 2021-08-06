The Poop Patrol San Francisco is a sign of widespread poverty in the Golden State

San Francisco, the home of the Golden State Warriors, is also the poop capital of the Golden State.

Public restroom Photo by Buchen WANG on Unsplash

So far in 2021, San Francisco’s streets have seen fewer reports of feces than both 2020 and 2019. — Nextdraft

You think this is a Third World problem, where you expect developing countries without proper plumbing, and yet this is about the Poop Patrol San Francisco, a place where some of the biggest tech companies in the world call their home.

When I was working on cruise ships, I was lucky enough to be in San Francisco a couple of times. Unfortunately, the last time I was in the US was in 2010, and I never heard of this story until today.

Poop patrol, San Francisco

The jokes can be cruel. But the only reason there is a “poop patrol” is the growing population of homeless people in a place where one of the biggest teams plays, the Golden State Warriors.

An SFGATE review of 311 case data found that there were 13,856 reports of human or animal waste in the city between Jan. 1 and July 12, which is down from 16,547 reports of feces over the same time period in 2020. In 2019, there were 14,337 reports of waste on streets between Jan. 1 and July 12. — Excerpt, Don’t look now but San Francisco’s poop problem seems to be getting better

The statistics are looking better as more businesses open. In addition, both private and public restrooms can now accommodate homeless people who, during the pandemic, only had access to the sidewalk and a few pit stops.

“When you’re looking at 2019 vs. 2021, we don’t have more Poop Patrol out this year,” Beth Rubenstein, Public Works deputy director of policy and communications

Injustice

America should do better to address the “poop problem,” it is both a social and human rights issue.

It is an injustice to Americans who should have access to one of the basic needs of any human being, a proper place to defecate.

It goes to show the big disparity between the haves and the have-nots in a place like San Francisco, where startups make their dreams come true while the homeless people continue to live in a nightmare.

During the pandemic, left with few options, the homeless people are out in the streets, alone and trying to survive the virus.

But also has to do an embarrassing act almost inhumane of defecating in the streets daily.

They look at the tall buildings where there is so much money being made even when tech companies and their workers are working from home.

Poop patrol San Francisco — A gig pays well but is not a job you are likely to aspire for in the Golden State.

As members of the city’s “Poop Patrol,” workers are entitled to $71,760 a year, plus an additional $112,918 in benefits, such as healthcare — Business Insider reports.

While the city employs poop patrol and has place pit stops around the clock, it is easy for anyone to say the government has done enough and still asks why the homeless people choose to defecate on the sidewalk?

Mental health issue

It will take more than poop patrol, and pit stops to address the problem of homelessness. It is also a mental health issue, a growing crisis as the number of homeless people grows year after year.

8,035 homeless individuals were counted in San Francisco’s 2019 point-in-time street and shelter count. This was an increase of more than 14% over the 2017 count. — Homeless Population

What are we going to do about the poop?

The question is not what we need to do about the poop in the streets. The city is asking the wrong question when it should be — What are we going to do with the homeless people?

People complain about how some homeless people treat public toilets the same way they treat the sidewalk.

But when we see it this way or judge people’s behavior, we are looking at a lens different from the lens of a homeless person.

Conclusion

The pandemic has shown that we can choose to do the right thing. We have seen how strangers help each other. We can become each other’s heroes.

As the world begins to ease into normalcy, San Francisco opens up and becomes business as usual for its residents.

Let us not forget the people who still need our help and that government has to be the first to address the bigger issue, people first, rather than poop first.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.