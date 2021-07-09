Salt Lake City, UT

Arlo Restaurant in SLC’s Sauciest Neighborhood- Capitol Hill

Words Spreading Like Wildflowers

“Oh my gosh, it was so enjoyable to put something nice on and go out somewhere without the kids,” my wife told me when we got home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcM4x_0arc4MMp00
Chicken entreé perfectionGavin Noyes

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, and if you are vaccinated, you should go out, see the world again and find out what has changed. Arlo Restaurant is a fine first choice. This restaurant opened during the pandemic last November, in the location where “Em’s Restaurant” used to be. The new owner named Milo was a chef at Em’s, and has made the place his own. He completed a beautiful remodel and is showcasing his skills with sauces and worldly farm fresh flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cIma_0arc4MMp00
More amoré for the ravioli.Gavin Noyes

Everything was artistically plated, with lots of color, fresh herbs, and perfect cooks on the meats. “The kitchen staff has knife skills and really showed them off in the plating,” my wife informed me. Sauces were sweet, tangy, and fresh. The dishes were nicely balanced with fresh seasonal greens. I loved the rodiccio and chard; yumminess. The cumin, fresca, lemon sauce on the side of the empanada was amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fVEe_0arc4MMp00
Potato salad with caviar sized mustard seeds.Gavin Noyes

My wife and I agreed, the best dish was the cold potato salad. Really! It was light, tangy, and was dotted with huge caviar sized mustard seeds. The dill was fresh and the sliced potatoes were perfectly cooked, chilled, and sliced. I love potato salad and this one was amazing. Mmmmm. The most notable entrée’ was the chicken which was perfectly cooked, breaded, skin crisped, and seasoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBBgW_0arc4MMp00
The vodka selection comes with grapefruit and pretty flowersGavin Noyes

The cocktail menu was simple and perfect. Nothing much to think about really. Whisky, gin, vodka, or mesqual as the work horses, with the chef’s selection of flavoring and mixers. See selection here. Simple wine and beer selection too. (Actually, the lady at the table next to us asked for, and was denied a margarita. What? No margarita? Seems hard to believe, but true.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Cwh3_0arc4MMp00
Clean, open kitchen, bar and dining room seating.Gavin Noyes

The inside décor was relaxed, clean, modern, and open. The staff were eager, open, and trying hard to make it a nice experience, even though on the website it warned they were short staffed. We called at 5:30 PM to make a reservation (they take reservations through their website too), and were told they were booked after 6:30, but to arrive right away, which we did. Food is dine in only, no take-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpRTk_0arc4MMp00
The Arlo patio is the perfect spot for a late summer evening.Gavin Noyes

We sat on the patio which at sunset is shaded, beautiful, and surrounded by bamboo. Center Street is also really quiet for being so close to downtown. It felt like a cross between being at a nice restaurant and being in someone’s backyard. Very nice and casual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEjE6_0arc4MMp00
The cumin fresca lemon sauce on this empanada is amazing!Gavin Noyes

The menu is simple. You choose either the 2-item set for $35 (appetizer and entree) or 4- item set for $50. Our only complaints were that the appetizer roll was slightly stale (yes, we wish we had ordered the homemade cracker.) The empanada meat was not super flavorful. Raviolis were a bit dry and the spinach inside and peas on the side seemed bland (maybe not fresh).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMuEn_0arc4MMp00
Arlo Restuarant at 271 N Center Street on Capitol HillGavin Noyes

The panacotta tempted us for dessert, but alas we were full. Music genre was age-specific (felt boomer oriented… sort of like eating out in Holladay), and could have been more worldly to match the lively fusion cuisine.

Overall, this first venture into the new restaurant scene in SLC was fantastic, and I can’t wait to do it again!

Arlo Restaurant

271 N Center St, SLC, UT

385-266-8845

Menu: www.arlorestaurant.com

Hours: Wed-Sun- 5:30-9:30 PM

Sat, Sun- 10 AM- 2 PM (Brunch)

Closed Mon-Tues

Price- $$-$$$

#Reopening

Facebook: @arlorestaurant

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d0237cedcfe80cc87d5325768107d125.blob

Ideas are a lot like seeds. These fragile, whispy thoughts move and float through breezy conversation and the written word. They may tumble across the desert, rise into the sky, or take root in the actions of an individual hoping to change the world. Spreading news and ideas like wildflowers is my hope. Unlike wildfires that scorch the earth, I hope to share things that move me and increase my own wisdom, patience, appreciation of beauty, or laughter. So I hope you enjoy reading like a buzzing bee.

Salt Lake City, UT
15 followers
Loading

More from Words Spreading Like Wildflowers

Utah State

Utah Diné Bikéyah’s 7th Annual Bears Ears Summer Gathering

July 24th, 2021-A Virtual, Online Event. Note: 2021 Virtual event details have been updated as of 7/19/21 at 10 PM. Theme-Walking in Resilience- Language, Ké (Kinship), and Prayers.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Chettinad House Turns Up the 'Indian Heat' in Downtown SLC

Butter Chicken Curry (left), Vegetable Coconut Korma (right), rice and Garlic Naan served on the closed off public sidewalk on Main Street.Gavin Noyes. The Chettinad House opened last July in the space formerly occupied by the iconic Lamb’s Grill restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City. I am pleased to report it is serving some of the best Indian food in Utah. My dinner companion and I were pleasantly surprised by the flavors and vibrancy of the authentic dishes in our first post-Covid night out in the heart of downtown Salt Lake.Read full story
2 comments

Used Electric Cars Are Super-Charged!

Niraj Choski published a great article in the New York Times on May 4th, 2021 titled “Buying an Electric Vehicle? Here is Some Advice.” This article covers the important aspects for first-time electric vehicle owners. This article provides additional information for those interested in the more affordable used electric vehicle market, which is not covered by Mr. Choski’s.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Buzz, Buzz. Study Your Dictionaries Children, It’s Spelling Bee Time!

Spelling is the "bees knees." Get ready for the national championship, July 8th, 2021Gavin Noyes. (Salt Lake City, UT) I was not a strong reader at age 10. My parents were concerned by my lack of interest in books, but somehow, I got selected by my 5th grade teacher at Oakridge Elementary, Granite School District to compete in the elementary school-wide spelling bee. So, over the next 3-4 few weeks, I studied and memorized every word on the Scripp's “School Spelling Bee List.”Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy