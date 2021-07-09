Arlo Restaurant in SLC’s Sauciest Neighborhood- Capitol Hill

“Oh my gosh, it was so enjoyable to put something nice on and go out somewhere without the kids,” my wife told me when we got home.

Chicken entreé perfection Gavin Noyes

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, and if you are vaccinated, you should go out, see the world again and find out what has changed. Arlo Restaurant is a fine first choice. This restaurant opened during the pandemic last November, in the location where “Em’s Restaurant” used to be. The new owner named Milo was a chef at Em’s, and has made the place his own. He completed a beautiful remodel and is showcasing his skills with sauces and worldly farm fresh flavors.

More amoré for the ravioli. Gavin Noyes

Everything was artistically plated, with lots of color, fresh herbs, and perfect cooks on the meats. “The kitchen staff has knife skills and really showed them off in the plating,” my wife informed me. Sauces were sweet, tangy, and fresh. The dishes were nicely balanced with fresh seasonal greens. I loved the rodiccio and chard; yumminess. The cumin, fresca, lemon sauce on the side of the empanada was amazing.

Potato salad with caviar sized mustard seeds. Gavin Noyes

My wife and I agreed, the best dish was the cold potato salad. Really! It was light, tangy, and was dotted with huge caviar sized mustard seeds. The dill was fresh and the sliced potatoes were perfectly cooked, chilled, and sliced. I love potato salad and this one was amazing. Mmmmm. The most notable entrée’ was the chicken which was perfectly cooked, breaded, skin crisped, and seasoned.

The vodka selection comes with grapefruit and pretty flowers Gavin Noyes

The cocktail menu was simple and perfect. Nothing much to think about really. Whisky, gin, vodka, or mesqual as the work horses, with the chef’s selection of flavoring and mixers. See selection here. Simple wine and beer selection too. (Actually, the lady at the table next to us asked for, and was denied a margarita. What? No margarita? Seems hard to believe, but true.)

Clean, open kitchen, bar and dining room seating. Gavin Noyes

The inside décor was relaxed, clean, modern, and open. The staff were eager, open, and trying hard to make it a nice experience, even though on the website it warned they were short staffed. We called at 5:30 PM to make a reservation (they take reservations through their website too), and were told they were booked after 6:30, but to arrive right away, which we did. Food is dine in only, no take-out.

The Arlo patio is the perfect spot for a late summer evening. Gavin Noyes

We sat on the patio which at sunset is shaded, beautiful, and surrounded by bamboo. Center Street is also really quiet for being so close to downtown. It felt like a cross between being at a nice restaurant and being in someone’s backyard. Very nice and casual.

The cumin fresca lemon sauce on this empanada is amazing! Gavin Noyes

The menu is simple. You choose either the 2-item set for $35 (appetizer and entree) or 4- item set for $50. Our only complaints were that the appetizer roll was slightly stale (yes, we wish we had ordered the homemade cracker.) The empanada meat was not super flavorful. Raviolis were a bit dry and the spinach inside and peas on the side seemed bland (maybe not fresh).

Arlo Restuarant at 271 N Center Street on Capitol Hill Gavin Noyes

The panacotta tempted us for dessert, but alas we were full. Music genre was age-specific (felt boomer oriented… sort of like eating out in Holladay), and could have been more worldly to match the lively fusion cuisine.

Overall, this first venture into the new restaurant scene in SLC was fantastic, and I can’t wait to do it again!

Arlo Restaurant

271 N Center St, SLC, UT

385-266-8845

Menu: www.arlorestaurant.com

Hours: Wed-Sun- 5:30-9:30 PM

Sat, Sun- 10 AM- 2 PM (Brunch)

Closed Mon-Tues

Price- $$-$$$

Facebook: @arlorestaurant

