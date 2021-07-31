Did You Know Tooth Worms Used to Be the Most Common Cause of Cavities?

Words Actually

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skkdo_0bDLk3yC00
Worm in mouthImage created and licensed from Canva Pro

For most of history people believe that a monstrous tooth worm caused cavities and other dental maladies. According to one source, the legend goes back to ancient times. A story recorded on a Babylon tablet, entitled The Legend of the Wormrecounts the creature’s origin. Long story short, an angry worm didn’t want what a particular god was offering. So it rebelled and said instead of sucking on apricots and chewing figs, he and his kind would live in our gums and suck the blood from our teeth.

This story seems to have spread as we know that images of the tooth worm were featured in medieval pictures. Now the Medieval doctors didn’t always have the greatest handle on medicine or understanding of the human body. This was a time when people still did weird things to random body parts in hopes of maybe making someone better.

Here we can see a successful operation in which the doctor gets all that worm out of a mouth, including the teeth with it of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1MiW_0bDLk3yC00
Man pulls worm out of another's mouth in medieval artImage public domain altered by author

Here’s another look at a depiction of the creature and its friends from an Ottoman document made in the 1700s. Look at the good time those tooth worms and demons are having in there, as they cause the human excruciating pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OCeN_0bDLk3yC00
Old image of tooth worms imagined as demonsImage public domain altered by author

In some cultures, these worms might actually be considered “demons” or something along those lines. One would have to cleanse their teeth to try and exorcise the beasts. This could be by swishing a brew meant to destroy it. And knowing what we know now, heat and certain substances like salt are good for alleviating tooth pain. However when infection sets in too deep people would extract the tooth, and also the worm.

Why worms though? What could have made this belief so prevalent? Well, a couple of things

Have you ever actually looked at an extracted tooth when it needs to be pulled? It looks like it’s been chewed up. The root itself can have a soft, hanging worm shape. Then there are the holes. Our ancestors didn’t understand what caused teeth to die, or the pain. But they did have their eyes. And what they saw with those eyes were holes. Holes that got deeper as the tooth decay worsened.

The only animal small enough to fit inside one’s mouth might be a bug. And worms that existed in their world did leave holes in the ground. Perfectly round holes as they trailed paths. Leaves chewed upon by creatures like caterpillars (which let’s be honest are nothing but fancy worms) were reminiscent of those jagged edges rotting teeth sometimes get.

So they jumped to their best conclusion. By being able to name their monster, they were able to fight it and the pain it caused. The myth of the tooth worm in our mouths became so prevalent that doctors and dentists had to fight to have people believe that it was dental plaque, not small creatures, that caused so much pain and discomfort.

Though considering how early dentists treated their patients…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y76Cb_0bDLk3yC00
Old school dentistryImage public domain altered by author

I’m not surprised that no one wanted to listen to them.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bca70a9672f477e38a2a33921ba54a5d.blob

Stories to interest and amuse you

Jacksonville, FL
90 followers
Loading

More from Words Actually

7 Websites to Find Stock Photos If You're Ready to Pay for Them

Before I start singing the praises of these other stock photo sites which require payment of some kind, I must admit that free websites like Unsplash, Pexels, and Pixabay are an amazing resource. I've seen images that rival the kinds one can find on premium sites. Yet the issue is those photos are often used by everyone, making it harder for the stories I write to stand out in a sea of content. Our eyes process an image faster than words. So once an image is overused, readers will just scan over the piece, thinking they read it before.Though I still use Unsplash, I usually will take time to go through several images before picking. Now, I tend to get my photos from other places. I've tried several sites (and recommended others do the same) to find which works for me. Because most are not yearly commitments it's been easy to wade through their selection to discover which was perfect for my needs.Read full story

How You'd Fare During the Apocalypse According to Your Astrological Sign

Woman chilling in a van with a gas mask and batPhoto by Alex Bortolato on Unsplash. Astrology isn’t just good for helping you locate potential mates or perfect career paths. If you study the stars you can find out if you’d make it when civilization falls. Though these aren’t completely accurate, since they lack birth locations and times, you can still get a rough idea of how you’d survive in a post-apocalyptic world.Read full story

Forgotten Superstitions That Were Luckily Recorded in an Book from 1899

Someone holding a four-leaf cloverPhoto by Barbara Krysztofiak on Unsplash. In 1899 Gabriel Nostradomus wrote Consult The Oracle, a book detailing all sorts of Victorian superstitions and ways to divine the future. Whether or not she was actually a real mystic is questionable. However, many of the folk beliefs in the book echo those we see today. Though some of the stranger ones seem bizarre by today’s standard. Below are ten of her more peculiar superstitions and omens that are lost to history.Read full story

6 Superstitions and Their Historical Origins

Have you ever seen a grandparent do something odd? Maybe they throw salt over their shoulder after they spill it. Or they refuse to kill a spider in their home. When you ask why, they only tell you, "It's just an old superstition."Read full story

5 Ways Writers Can Make Their Free Stock Photos Stand Out

Woman editing a photoPhoto by Josefa nDiaz on Unsplash. If you write online you probably need to use free stock photos. They are cheap, many are high quality, and it’s a quick way to get a photo without worrying about copyright. But it's easy to get bored, or frustrated, by the options. Sometimes they are overused. Or its impossible to find something that captures the essence of your post. And other times you just need it to be more eyecatching.Read full story

Strange Monsters from Around the World You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.Read full story

10 Old Ozark Superstitions You Probably Didn't Know

Throughout the early and mid-1900s, the folklorist Vance Randolph collected stories and bits of wisdom gleaned from the old-timers whose families grew up in the Ozark region. While much of it seems like tall-tales, the book is a good glimpse into a history of an area that held onto its folk beliefs far longer than those in cities. This includes the penchant for finding omens in their daily lives.Read full story

Signs There's a Ghost in Your House and What to Do About It

Haunted signPhoto by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash. As a lover of horror films and paranormal television shows, I’ve been lucky with my living quarters so far. I’ve never had to deal with an unwelcome ghostly roommate. Yet maybe you have. Or maybe you are doing so right now, and they are reading this post over your shoulder, and you aren’t aware of anything weird besides a creeping feeling. If you want to protect yourself you should know the signs of a haunting. Then, once you’ve confirmed there is a ghost, you can do something about it.Read full story

Apps That Will Actually Make You More Productive

It’s no secret that our computers and phones can be the enemy of productivity. Sure, you meant to get that assignment done, but then you went onto Twitter and dove deep into the drama. Now 5 hours later your assignment is undone and you hate yourself a little. Or maybe you hate yourself a lot, if this isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened.Read full story

Cooking Together Made Our Relationship Stronger

As odd as it may sound, the smell of garlic is the smell I most closely associate with love. Let others have their sweet roses, heavy musks, and the heady scent of pomegranate. When I walk in the door I want to be greeted by a billowing aroma of a freshly cut bulb.Read full story

5 Historical Courtship Rituals for Lovers

The dating game is tough. What do they want? Are you in a relationship or just fooling around? It’s a merry-go-round of insanity that never seems to stop. Yet despite all the craziness I think we can all agree that our dating practices pale in comparison some courtships rituals from history.Read full story
2 comments

7 Signs You're Dating an Emotional Vampire

If you’re playing the dating game, chances are you’ve encountered all sorts of people, good and bad. Some people though can be absolute monsters. The most insidious of these bad relationship creatures is the emotional vampire. They will leave you depleted and sad. Since they don’t leave bite marks, here are a few ways to tell if you’re dating an emotional vampire.Read full story

No, She's Not Basic for Liking Popular Things

You’d think told my friend that I wanted to watch a dog fight. But I have never seen, nor intend to see, two canines forced to do battle. Their reactions of horror were a response to my suggestion that we watch Sex and the City.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy