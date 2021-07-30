Forgotten Superstitions That Were Luckily Recorded in an Book from 1899

Words Actually

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lJSE_0bD7d8Iv00
Someone holding a four-leaf cloverPhoto by Barbara Krysztofiak on Unsplash

In 1899 Gabriel Nostradomus wrote Consult The Oracle, a book detailing all sorts of Victorian superstitions and ways to divine the future. Whether or not she was actually a real mystic is questionable. However, many of the folk beliefs in the book echo those we see today. Though some of the stranger ones seem bizarre by today’s standard. Below are ten of her more peculiar superstitions and omens that are lost to history.

“When leaving for a journey returning for some forgotten thing is bad luck.”

I don’t care what you left behind or how important you think it was for your travels or intended destination. To turn back will spell disaster, so you better start to improvise so you don’t temp the universe to deal you a blow. Truly, I’m sorry if you forgot water before that trip to the desert, but them’s the rules.

“Rosemary is good for keeping thieves at away.”

I suppose this means rosemary was the Amazon Ring of the 1800s? For example, maybe thieves would be super keen to steal a cow or something only to be scared off by a plant most famous for remembrance. I mean, if it kept one’s home and farm safe, cool. Even if it didn’t work the very least you would have great herbs for your soup. Unless thieves took that too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJonT_0bD7d8Iv00
Thief avoiding rosemary.Image by author

“A mistake in the first word of a letter means it will not be received well.”

To be more specific, the author states that a letter that is asking for a favor won’t receive the result the sender desires should something be misspelled. And, as someone who has screwed-up a first word in job applications, I can guarantee this superstition still holds true today. Seriously, the struggle with typos is real.

“Stumbling up the stairs is a sign for good fortune while stumbling while going down indicates something bad will happen.”

Ok, yeah, this makes sense too. “Don’t worry that’s good luck,” was the equivalent of today’s, “Don’t worry, no one saw that.” A way to save face or make someone feel better. Meanwhile, tripping down the stairs would definitely be an omen of something bad happening. Like breaking your bones.

“If you want to bring good luck to a child of friend you are visiting gift them cake, salt, or an egg.”

This seems like a nice gesture but perhaps you should cook the egg first? Also once that sugar rush hits those parents aren’t going to be thanking you for your kindness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bH4Zs_0bD7d8Iv00
Boy looking at gift of eggImage by author

“To pass a squinting woman on the street is a sign ill-tidings shall come your way.”

Guess you better watch out for those ugly squinting women. However there is a way to reverse the bad luck. One must simply talk to this bad luck bearer. Then everything will be peachy keen. I hope that all the women with bad eye sight got lots of mileage from this superstition.

“Someone born with lots of hair on their arms or hands is destined for riches.”

Did someone with hairy arms write this? No judgment if they did. As someone who was teased mercilessly for the hair on her arms I would have loved to retort, “Have fun being poor you jealous bi**hes!” Though, if we’re being honest, those without much hair on their bodies are doing just fine. Big razor won that fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPcuM_0bD7d8Iv00
A woman with hairy armsImage by author

“Getting out of bed backwards is an omen that you shall have a bad day.”

Excuse me? Who are you to tell me what side of the bed is correct when you haven’t even seen my room? Or is this about those strange people who exit their bed back first? Because they don’t exist. Stop enforcing your bed doctrine on me.

“It is bad luck for a woman to sweep at night.”

This is one of those superstitions that you know women all agreed to pretend was a thing. So when their husband (who never helped around the house) told them to clean right before bed they’d be able to give them a good reason why they coudn’t. Especially since since telling their men to pick up a broom and do it themselves was probably out of the question. Hey! Remember when it was legal to beat your mouthy wife?

“A knife by a sleeping child is a good omen.”

Um…what? Sure, finding the knife before your kid hurts themself is certainly fortunate. Now come the hard questions. Why do they have that knife? Did someone give them the knife? What were they going to do with the knife? And why would the author include this very bizarre omen unless it was from personal experience?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYzUN_0bD7d8Iv00
Child sleeping by knifeby author

On a more serious note, keep your kitchen knives away from curious kids. They’ve got no sense of self-preservation.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bca70a9672f477e38a2a33921ba54a5d.blob

Stories to interest and amuse you

Jacksonville, FL
90 followers
Loading

More from Words Actually

7 Websites to Find Stock Photos If You're Ready to Pay for Them

Before I start singing the praises of these other stock photo sites which require payment of some kind, I must admit that free websites like Unsplash, Pexels, and Pixabay are an amazing resource. I've seen images that rival the kinds one can find on premium sites. Yet the issue is those photos are often used by everyone, making it harder for the stories I write to stand out in a sea of content. Our eyes process an image faster than words. So once an image is overused, readers will just scan over the piece, thinking they read it before.Though I still use Unsplash, I usually will take time to go through several images before picking. Now, I tend to get my photos from other places. I've tried several sites (and recommended others do the same) to find which works for me. Because most are not yearly commitments it's been easy to wade through their selection to discover which was perfect for my needs.Read full story

How You'd Fare During the Apocalypse According to Your Astrological Sign

Woman chilling in a van with a gas mask and batPhoto by Alex Bortolato on Unsplash. Astrology isn’t just good for helping you locate potential mates or perfect career paths. If you study the stars you can find out if you’d make it when civilization falls. Though these aren’t completely accurate, since they lack birth locations and times, you can still get a rough idea of how you’d survive in a post-apocalyptic world.Read full story

Did You Know Tooth Worms Used to Be the Most Common Cause of Cavities?

Worm in mouthImage created and licensed from Canva Pro. For most of history people believe that a monstrous tooth worm caused cavities and other dental maladies. According to one source, the legend goes back to ancient times. A story recorded on a Babylon tablet, entitled The Legend of the Wormrecounts the creature’s origin. Long story short, an angry worm didn’t want what a particular god was offering. So it rebelled and said instead of sucking on apricots and chewing figs, he and his kind would live in our gums and suck the blood from our teeth.Read full story

6 Superstitions and Their Historical Origins

Have you ever seen a grandparent do something odd? Maybe they throw salt over their shoulder after they spill it. Or they refuse to kill a spider in their home. When you ask why, they only tell you, "It's just an old superstition."Read full story

5 Ways Writers Can Make Their Free Stock Photos Stand Out

Woman editing a photoPhoto by Josefa nDiaz on Unsplash. If you write online you probably need to use free stock photos. They are cheap, many are high quality, and it’s a quick way to get a photo without worrying about copyright. But it's easy to get bored, or frustrated, by the options. Sometimes they are overused. Or its impossible to find something that captures the essence of your post. And other times you just need it to be more eyecatching.Read full story

Strange Monsters from Around the World You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.Read full story

10 Old Ozark Superstitions You Probably Didn't Know

Throughout the early and mid-1900s, the folklorist Vance Randolph collected stories and bits of wisdom gleaned from the old-timers whose families grew up in the Ozark region. While much of it seems like tall-tales, the book is a good glimpse into a history of an area that held onto its folk beliefs far longer than those in cities. This includes the penchant for finding omens in their daily lives.Read full story

Signs There's a Ghost in Your House and What to Do About It

Haunted signPhoto by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash. As a lover of horror films and paranormal television shows, I’ve been lucky with my living quarters so far. I’ve never had to deal with an unwelcome ghostly roommate. Yet maybe you have. Or maybe you are doing so right now, and they are reading this post over your shoulder, and you aren’t aware of anything weird besides a creeping feeling. If you want to protect yourself you should know the signs of a haunting. Then, once you’ve confirmed there is a ghost, you can do something about it.Read full story

Apps That Will Actually Make You More Productive

It’s no secret that our computers and phones can be the enemy of productivity. Sure, you meant to get that assignment done, but then you went onto Twitter and dove deep into the drama. Now 5 hours later your assignment is undone and you hate yourself a little. Or maybe you hate yourself a lot, if this isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened.Read full story

Cooking Together Made Our Relationship Stronger

As odd as it may sound, the smell of garlic is the smell I most closely associate with love. Let others have their sweet roses, heavy musks, and the heady scent of pomegranate. When I walk in the door I want to be greeted by a billowing aroma of a freshly cut bulb.Read full story

5 Historical Courtship Rituals for Lovers

The dating game is tough. What do they want? Are you in a relationship or just fooling around? It’s a merry-go-round of insanity that never seems to stop. Yet despite all the craziness I think we can all agree that our dating practices pale in comparison some courtships rituals from history.Read full story
2 comments

7 Signs You're Dating an Emotional Vampire

If you’re playing the dating game, chances are you’ve encountered all sorts of people, good and bad. Some people though can be absolute monsters. The most insidious of these bad relationship creatures is the emotional vampire. They will leave you depleted and sad. Since they don’t leave bite marks, here are a few ways to tell if you’re dating an emotional vampire.Read full story

No, She's Not Basic for Liking Popular Things

You’d think told my friend that I wanted to watch a dog fight. But I have never seen, nor intend to see, two canines forced to do battle. Their reactions of horror were a response to my suggestion that we watch Sex and the City.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy