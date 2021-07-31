7 Websites to Find Stock Photos If You're Ready to Pay for Them

Words Actually

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5mD4_0bD6at9p00
Woman looking for stock photosImage from Unsplash

Before I start singing the praises of these other stock photo sites which require payment of some kind, I must admit that free websites like Unsplash, Pexels, and Pixabay are an amazing resource. I've seen images that rival the kinds one can find on premium sites. Yet the issue is those photos are often used by everyone, making it harder for the stories I write to stand out in a sea of content. Our eyes process an image faster than words. So once an image is overused, readers will just scan over the piece, thinking they read it before.Though I still use Unsplash, I usually will take time to go through several images before picking. Now, I tend to get my photos from other places. I've tried several sites (and recommended others do the same) to find which works for me. Because most are not yearly commitments it's been easy to wade through their selection to discover which was perfect for my needs.

Depositphotos

Depositphotos offers a "100 images for $100" deal constantly. That means you can pay once and rest assured that you are getting a unique image that most others won't have for only a dollar. And you have a year to pick all the photos you need, which means as you write those 100 stories, you can get high-quality photos as each month passes into the next. While they used to be known for their photos only, they've amassed a collection of vectors and illustrations and only continue to grow their list of offerings.

Freepik

What you'll really love about Freepik is their vector graphics. They are simple, but effective in communicating all sorts of messages, saving you the trouble of scrolling through Pexels to find a "couple fight" photo that hasn't been seen 400 times in the last week. The site is also quite cheap in terms of a monthly membership. Although, unlike Depositphotos, you will have to use all your credits during that month since they don't roll over into the next. This might mean you are scrambling to pick future photos during the 11th hour so you don't get charged for a month you don't want. This is a good choice if you are looking for a cheap option with lots of top-notch vectors.

Canva Pro

Listen, if any site on this list wins, it has to be Canva Pro. A relatively cheap membership will get you access to countless photos (no credit limit) and to the image creation section where you can use their Pro graphics. As someone who writes bizarre humor, being able to create the exact image I need to match a title saves me lots of frustration. The variety offered by the Canva means you can make charts, find photos, create custom vectors, and so much more. Whenever any new writer is asking me for suggestions, I recommend getting a trial to Canva Pro. And no, this article is not sponsored by Canva, though I would do that in a heartbeat.

Adobe Stock

The most expensive resource on this list, Adobe Stock offers photos and other images you won't find anywhere else. That high price tag comes from their licensing agreements that guarantee the artist gets paid more than they might on other sites. It also gives Adobe more exclusive distribution rights. To be honest I have some images from them which I got during free trials. This is a plan to go for only if you think you are earning some very good money already and want to really invest in your images.That being said, Adobe did release their new free stock photo section to subscribers. Since I have a Creative Cloud subscription (at the moment) I can search through a large library of free vectors, illustrations, and videos that I can license. So if you are someone who is working with the Adobe software, go and check it out.

Rawpixel

One of my favorite resources, this site offers not only very cool collages and retro images, but also mockups like coffee mugs and tee-shirts. I've made good use of these, as well as some vintage vectors they've lovingly assembled. Another relatively cheap monthly fee will give you unlimited downloads, so it's a good if you want something a little more unique and stylized. Plus, even if you don't want to pay forward a premium, they have lots of lovely free resources that you won't find on Canva or Freepik.

Death to Stock Photo

I heard about this from another site and decided to give the free trial a try. The photos are lovely and very moody. They regularly release a themed set that you can download. I'm not going to lie, some of the sets were almost unusable, veering into the realm of the abstract. Closeups on random objects or desks. Mixed in were truly stunning photos though. I highly recommend giving the trial a go yourself to see if this aesthetic is the right fit for you. Like Adobe, these photos aren't offered anywhere else and you know that the artist is being paid well every time you download a set of images.

Shutterstock

A very popular choice, Shutterstock is similar to Depositphotos. You pay a fee and get each image for roughly a dollar. Like Depositphotos there are all sorts of great, hard-to-find pictures that can capture your article's point perfectly. In particular, if you are writing what might be termed as "adult content" this might be the site for you. However, unlike Depositphotos, you have to use up all your credits during the month you are subscribed. So you will have to make a decision at the end of the month whether you want to keep your membership or quickly download the remaining photos before canceling.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bca70a9672f477e38a2a33921ba54a5d.blob

Stories to interest and amuse you

Jacksonville, FL
90 followers
Loading

More from Words Actually

How You'd Fare During the Apocalypse According to Your Astrological Sign

Woman chilling in a van with a gas mask and batPhoto by Alex Bortolato on Unsplash. Astrology isn’t just good for helping you locate potential mates or perfect career paths. If you study the stars you can find out if you’d make it when civilization falls. Though these aren’t completely accurate, since they lack birth locations and times, you can still get a rough idea of how you’d survive in a post-apocalyptic world.Read full story

Did You Know Tooth Worms Used to Be the Most Common Cause of Cavities?

Worm in mouthImage created and licensed from Canva Pro. For most of history people believe that a monstrous tooth worm caused cavities and other dental maladies. According to one source, the legend goes back to ancient times. A story recorded on a Babylon tablet, entitled The Legend of the Wormrecounts the creature’s origin. Long story short, an angry worm didn’t want what a particular god was offering. So it rebelled and said instead of sucking on apricots and chewing figs, he and his kind would live in our gums and suck the blood from our teeth.Read full story

Forgotten Superstitions That Were Luckily Recorded in an Book from 1899

Someone holding a four-leaf cloverPhoto by Barbara Krysztofiak on Unsplash. In 1899 Gabriel Nostradomus wrote Consult The Oracle, a book detailing all sorts of Victorian superstitions and ways to divine the future. Whether or not she was actually a real mystic is questionable. However, many of the folk beliefs in the book echo those we see today. Though some of the stranger ones seem bizarre by today’s standard. Below are ten of her more peculiar superstitions and omens that are lost to history.Read full story

6 Superstitions and Their Historical Origins

Have you ever seen a grandparent do something odd? Maybe they throw salt over their shoulder after they spill it. Or they refuse to kill a spider in their home. When you ask why, they only tell you, "It's just an old superstition."Read full story

5 Ways Writers Can Make Their Free Stock Photos Stand Out

Woman editing a photoPhoto by Josefa nDiaz on Unsplash. If you write online you probably need to use free stock photos. They are cheap, many are high quality, and it’s a quick way to get a photo without worrying about copyright. But it's easy to get bored, or frustrated, by the options. Sometimes they are overused. Or its impossible to find something that captures the essence of your post. And other times you just need it to be more eyecatching.Read full story

Strange Monsters from Around the World You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.Read full story

10 Old Ozark Superstitions You Probably Didn't Know

Throughout the early and mid-1900s, the folklorist Vance Randolph collected stories and bits of wisdom gleaned from the old-timers whose families grew up in the Ozark region. While much of it seems like tall-tales, the book is a good glimpse into a history of an area that held onto its folk beliefs far longer than those in cities. This includes the penchant for finding omens in their daily lives.Read full story

Signs There's a Ghost in Your House and What to Do About It

Haunted signPhoto by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash. As a lover of horror films and paranormal television shows, I’ve been lucky with my living quarters so far. I’ve never had to deal with an unwelcome ghostly roommate. Yet maybe you have. Or maybe you are doing so right now, and they are reading this post over your shoulder, and you aren’t aware of anything weird besides a creeping feeling. If you want to protect yourself you should know the signs of a haunting. Then, once you’ve confirmed there is a ghost, you can do something about it.Read full story

Apps That Will Actually Make You More Productive

It’s no secret that our computers and phones can be the enemy of productivity. Sure, you meant to get that assignment done, but then you went onto Twitter and dove deep into the drama. Now 5 hours later your assignment is undone and you hate yourself a little. Or maybe you hate yourself a lot, if this isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened.Read full story

Cooking Together Made Our Relationship Stronger

As odd as it may sound, the smell of garlic is the smell I most closely associate with love. Let others have their sweet roses, heavy musks, and the heady scent of pomegranate. When I walk in the door I want to be greeted by a billowing aroma of a freshly cut bulb.Read full story

5 Historical Courtship Rituals for Lovers

The dating game is tough. What do they want? Are you in a relationship or just fooling around? It’s a merry-go-round of insanity that never seems to stop. Yet despite all the craziness I think we can all agree that our dating practices pale in comparison some courtships rituals from history.Read full story
2 comments

7 Signs You're Dating an Emotional Vampire

If you’re playing the dating game, chances are you’ve encountered all sorts of people, good and bad. Some people though can be absolute monsters. The most insidious of these bad relationship creatures is the emotional vampire. They will leave you depleted and sad. Since they don’t leave bite marks, here are a few ways to tell if you’re dating an emotional vampire.Read full story

No, She's Not Basic for Liking Popular Things

You’d think told my friend that I wanted to watch a dog fight. But I have never seen, nor intend to see, two canines forced to do battle. Their reactions of horror were a response to my suggestion that we watch Sex and the City.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy