5 Ways Writers Can Make Their Free Stock Photos Stand Out

Words Actually

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u23yP_0bBpgeDY00
Woman editing a photoPhoto by Josefa nDiaz on Unsplash

If you write online you probably need to use free stock photos. They are cheap, many are high quality, and it’s a quick way to get a photo without worrying about copyright. But it's easy to get bored, or frustrated, by the options. Sometimes they are overused. Or its impossible to find something that captures the essence of your post. And other times you just need it to be more eyecatching.

Even if you can’t afford to license images that’s no reason you can't get creative with the free photos out there. There are tons of tools you can use to make a free stock photo unique. Believe me, when you write online, with millions of other writers, you’ll want to do whatever you can to stand out from the crowd.

Doodle on the photo

Depending on your phone, you might have the option to draw on the photo right in your camera’s edit function. If not, you can easily find cheap or free software that lets you doodle on your photos. The beauty of the drawing tool is you can go as simple or as complicated as you want. You might just want to highlight a photo’s key features with an outline. Or add characteristics to inanimate objects to make the reader feel something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ppFZ_0bBpgeDY00
Sad broccoliImage from Unsplash

Utilize filter apps

Don’t fret if you can’t draw. There are ways to get that “artsy” look without being an artist. Many apps allow you to transform a regular photo into something else entirely. Take for example the following stock photo of ballerinas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0hTM_0bBpgeDY00
Ballerinas backstageFrom Unsplash

If you have a phone, then your camera most likely has an edit feature. It does the basics, like adding saturation or turning a photo black and white. This is useful if you want a very quick change that adds mood. As any college photography student can tell you, black and white invokes a serious tone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDn2R_0bBpgeDY00
Ballerinas backstage, black and whitePhoto from Unsplash altered by author

What if you wanted the photo to have a dreamy quality? Maybe your writing is trying to capture the joy of dancing. Then use an art filter app like Waterlogue to get the watercolor texture you're going for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ji7e_0bBpgeDY00
Ballerinas backstage, watercolor filterFrom Unsplash altered by author

Perhaps you like Degas’ blue ballerinas but don’t want to use one of his paintings. That’s where an app like Bazaart can do the work for you in a pinch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CwB7_0bBpgeDY00
Ballerinas backstage, blue filterImage from Unsplash, altered by author

Seriously, there are hundreds of good apps for different devices that can make your pictures pop. The best part? Most come with a free trial, so you can see if you like it before you commit to any purchases.

Animate your photo

Adding animation to your photo not only catches the eye and makes your photos different than others who use it, but it slows your reader down. In an age where people scroll quickly, something moving will cause them to pause, so they can catch the animation from beginning to end.

You might insert something into a picture you take for joke purposes. Or use some animation to clarify a point because the stagnant version isn’t enough for the text to make sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8vmW_0bBpgeDY00
Troll waving by busBy author

I personally use Procreate or Photoshop for my simple animations. Yet more and more services are available for those who want to create moving elements for their pictures.

Use a mask to put together two photos

Masks are super useful for more than keeping germs away. For photos they allow you to select a section and insert a pattern or part of another photo quickly. It adds depth and specificity, often allowing you to merge two ideas in a creative way. Plus it is usually pretty fast, once you know what you want to do.

Have you encountered a drink that was like fire in a cup? Good luck finding that exact image online for free. But with a mask you only need to get a photo of fire and a cup and BOOM! You have your photo in mere moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337TCy_0bBpgeDY00
Hot cup of fireImages from Unsplash altered by author

Collages are always eyecatching

Besides heavy-duty drawing or animating, this option is the most time-consuming. To make a good collage, you should combine different elements from photos and graphics together to create a whole new composition. These are very popular right now, and very useful since you can remove a person or object from its original photo and repurpose it for your needs. Though one does have to spend time erasing everything. Don't worry. Just turn on a podcast and start the process. The results will be worth it.

A collage can be as simple as putting two different art styles into a scene. Or as complicated as creating a whole visual story with many elements and textures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kf58I_0bBpgeDY00
Lady with wolf in headImages from Unsplash, Canva, and by author. Collage by author

Remember your words are more important than any image you choose. Still, when you are writing content on a crowded platform, better images can give an edge, get you more clicks, and entertain your readers by presenting content in a compelling way. With all the tools you have at your fingertips, why not take your free stock photos to the next level?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bca70a9672f477e38a2a33921ba54a5d.blob

Stories to interest and amuse you

Jacksonville, FL
90 followers
Loading

More from Words Actually

7 Websites to Find Stock Photos If You're Ready to Pay for Them

Before I start singing the praises of these other stock photo sites which require payment of some kind, I must admit that free websites like Unsplash, Pexels, and Pixabay are an amazing resource. I've seen images that rival the kinds one can find on premium sites. Yet the issue is those photos are often used by everyone, making it harder for the stories I write to stand out in a sea of content. Our eyes process an image faster than words. So once an image is overused, readers will just scan over the piece, thinking they read it before.Though I still use Unsplash, I usually will take time to go through several images before picking. Now, I tend to get my photos from other places. I've tried several sites (and recommended others do the same) to find which works for me. Because most are not yearly commitments it's been easy to wade through their selection to discover which was perfect for my needs.Read full story

How You'd Fare During the Apocalypse According to Your Astrological Sign

Woman chilling in a van with a gas mask and batPhoto by Alex Bortolato on Unsplash. Astrology isn’t just good for helping you locate potential mates or perfect career paths. If you study the stars you can find out if you’d make it when civilization falls. Though these aren’t completely accurate, since they lack birth locations and times, you can still get a rough idea of how you’d survive in a post-apocalyptic world.Read full story

Did You Know Tooth Worms Used to Be the Most Common Cause of Cavities?

Worm in mouthImage created and licensed from Canva Pro. For most of history people believe that a monstrous tooth worm caused cavities and other dental maladies. According to one source, the legend goes back to ancient times. A story recorded on a Babylon tablet, entitled The Legend of the Wormrecounts the creature’s origin. Long story short, an angry worm didn’t want what a particular god was offering. So it rebelled and said instead of sucking on apricots and chewing figs, he and his kind would live in our gums and suck the blood from our teeth.Read full story

Forgotten Superstitions That Were Luckily Recorded in an Book from 1899

Someone holding a four-leaf cloverPhoto by Barbara Krysztofiak on Unsplash. In 1899 Gabriel Nostradomus wrote Consult The Oracle, a book detailing all sorts of Victorian superstitions and ways to divine the future. Whether or not she was actually a real mystic is questionable. However, many of the folk beliefs in the book echo those we see today. Though some of the stranger ones seem bizarre by today’s standard. Below are ten of her more peculiar superstitions and omens that are lost to history.Read full story

6 Superstitions and Their Historical Origins

Have you ever seen a grandparent do something odd? Maybe they throw salt over their shoulder after they spill it. Or they refuse to kill a spider in their home. When you ask why, they only tell you, "It's just an old superstition."Read full story

Strange Monsters from Around the World You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.Read full story

10 Old Ozark Superstitions You Probably Didn't Know

Throughout the early and mid-1900s, the folklorist Vance Randolph collected stories and bits of wisdom gleaned from the old-timers whose families grew up in the Ozark region. While much of it seems like tall-tales, the book is a good glimpse into a history of an area that held onto its folk beliefs far longer than those in cities. This includes the penchant for finding omens in their daily lives.Read full story

Signs There's a Ghost in Your House and What to Do About It

Haunted signPhoto by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash. As a lover of horror films and paranormal television shows, I’ve been lucky with my living quarters so far. I’ve never had to deal with an unwelcome ghostly roommate. Yet maybe you have. Or maybe you are doing so right now, and they are reading this post over your shoulder, and you aren’t aware of anything weird besides a creeping feeling. If you want to protect yourself you should know the signs of a haunting. Then, once you’ve confirmed there is a ghost, you can do something about it.Read full story

Apps That Will Actually Make You More Productive

It’s no secret that our computers and phones can be the enemy of productivity. Sure, you meant to get that assignment done, but then you went onto Twitter and dove deep into the drama. Now 5 hours later your assignment is undone and you hate yourself a little. Or maybe you hate yourself a lot, if this isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened.Read full story

Cooking Together Made Our Relationship Stronger

As odd as it may sound, the smell of garlic is the smell I most closely associate with love. Let others have their sweet roses, heavy musks, and the heady scent of pomegranate. When I walk in the door I want to be greeted by a billowing aroma of a freshly cut bulb.Read full story

5 Historical Courtship Rituals for Lovers

The dating game is tough. What do they want? Are you in a relationship or just fooling around? It’s a merry-go-round of insanity that never seems to stop. Yet despite all the craziness I think we can all agree that our dating practices pale in comparison some courtships rituals from history.Read full story
2 comments

7 Signs You're Dating an Emotional Vampire

If you’re playing the dating game, chances are you’ve encountered all sorts of people, good and bad. Some people though can be absolute monsters. The most insidious of these bad relationship creatures is the emotional vampire. They will leave you depleted and sad. Since they don’t leave bite marks, here are a few ways to tell if you’re dating an emotional vampire.Read full story

No, She's Not Basic for Liking Popular Things

You’d think told my friend that I wanted to watch a dog fight. But I have never seen, nor intend to see, two canines forced to do battle. Their reactions of horror were a response to my suggestion that we watch Sex and the City.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy