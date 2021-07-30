5 Ways Writers Can Make Their Free Stock Photos Stand Out

Woman editing a photo Photo by Josefa nDiaz on Unsplash

If you write online you probably need to use free stock photos. They are cheap, many are high quality, and it’s a quick way to get a photo without worrying about copyright. But it's easy to get bored, or frustrated, by the options. Sometimes they are overused. Or its impossible to find something that captures the essence of your post. And other times you just need it to be more eyecatching.

Even if you can’t afford to license images that’s no reason you can't get creative with the free photos out there. There are tons of tools you can use to make a free stock photo unique. Believe me, when you write online, with millions of other writers, you’ll want to do whatever you can to stand out from the crowd.

Doodle on the photo

Depending on your phone, you might have the option to draw on the photo right in your camera’s edit function. If not, you can easily find cheap or free software that lets you doodle on your photos. The beauty of the drawing tool is you can go as simple or as complicated as you want. You might just want to highlight a photo’s key features with an outline. Or add characteristics to inanimate objects to make the reader feel something.

Sad broccoli Image from Unsplash

Utilize filter apps

Don’t fret if you can’t draw. There are ways to get that “artsy” look without being an artist. Many apps allow you to transform a regular photo into something else entirely. Take for example the following stock photo of ballerinas.

Ballerinas backstage From Unsplash

If you have a phone, then your camera most likely has an edit feature. It does the basics, like adding saturation or turning a photo black and white. This is useful if you want a very quick change that adds mood. As any college photography student can tell you, black and white invokes a serious tone.

Ballerinas backstage, black and white Photo from Unsplash altered by author

What if you wanted the photo to have a dreamy quality? Maybe your writing is trying to capture the joy of dancing. Then use an art filter app like Waterlogue to get the watercolor texture you're going for.

Ballerinas backstage, watercolor filter From Unsplash altered by author

Perhaps you like Degas’ blue ballerinas but don’t want to use one of his paintings. That’s where an app like Bazaart can do the work for you in a pinch.

Ballerinas backstage, blue filter Image from Unsplash, altered by author

Seriously, there are hundreds of good apps for different devices that can make your pictures pop. The best part? Most come with a free trial, so you can see if you like it before you commit to any purchases.

Animate your photo

Adding animation to your photo not only catches the eye and makes your photos different than others who use it, but it slows your reader down. In an age where people scroll quickly, something moving will cause them to pause, so they can catch the animation from beginning to end.

You might insert something into a picture you take for joke purposes. Or use some animation to clarify a point because the stagnant version isn’t enough for the text to make sense.

Troll waving by bus By author

I personally use Procreate or Photoshop for my simple animations. Yet more and more services are available for those who want to create moving elements for their pictures.

Use a mask to put together two photos

Masks are super useful for more than keeping germs away. For photos they allow you to select a section and insert a pattern or part of another photo quickly. It adds depth and specificity, often allowing you to merge two ideas in a creative way. Plus it is usually pretty fast, once you know what you want to do.

Have you encountered a drink that was like fire in a cup? Good luck finding that exact image online for free. But with a mask you only need to get a photo of fire and a cup and BOOM! You have your photo in mere moments.

Hot cup of fire Images from Unsplash altered by author

Collages are always eyecatching

Besides heavy-duty drawing or animating, this option is the most time-consuming. To make a good collage, you should combine different elements from photos and graphics together to create a whole new composition. These are very popular right now, and very useful since you can remove a person or object from its original photo and repurpose it for your needs. Though one does have to spend time erasing everything. Don't worry. Just turn on a podcast and start the process. The results will be worth it.

A collage can be as simple as putting two different art styles into a scene. Or as complicated as creating a whole visual story with many elements and textures.

Lady with wolf in head Images from Unsplash, Canva, and by author. Collage by author

Remember your words are more important than any image you choose. Still, when you are writing content on a crowded platform, better images can give an edge, get you more clicks, and entertain your readers by presenting content in a compelling way. With all the tools you have at your fingertips, why not take your free stock photos to the next level?

