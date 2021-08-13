Breanna Stewart scores 17 points and Jewell Lloyd adds 16 as the Storm defeat the Sun in the Commissioner's Cup to resume the WNBA season.
WNBA Seattle Storm | GAME RECAP: Storm 79, Sun 57
