Why locals are talking about these five amazing coffee spots

Starbucks might have put Seattle on the map for coffee, but there are a whole bunch of other cafes that are crafting a delicious cup of joe. From inhouse blends to artisan techniques, here are five must-try coffee shops and cafes in Seattle.

Mr. West Cafe Bar

Mr. West Cafe Bar features Campos Coffee, which is a leader in the specialty coffee movement. Their menu features drinks like the Coffee Egg Cream, Cardamom Tonic and Root Beer Cream coffees. They also offer seasonal drinks like the Bourbon Vanilla Latte and the Coconut Cream Latte. If coffee isn’t your thing they have a delicious menu of sodas (try the Strawberry Basil or Sunshine Shrub) and a full menu of food. So come for the coffee, stay for the food, atmosphere and even wine. You can make this stop a full day affair.

Monorail Espresso

Monorail Espresso was founded in 1980 as the world’s first espresso cart . This amazing woman-owned and operated enterprise has since landed under the marquee of the Coliseum Theater on Pike Street, Columbia Center and in the Denny Triangle. The signature brew is the Monorail Espresso Blend which combines Arabica beans with old school tasting techniques creating a bold and smooth flavor.

Zoka Coffee

Zoka is a Seattle-based coffee company that was launched in 1996 as “coffee with a cause.” Zoka is small-batch roasted coffee and sources its coffee beans directly from farmers around the world. It gives back to those same communities to improve schools, healthcare and social welfare. They feature seasonal blends, so you’ll want to check what they have in store each month. Oh and did we mention that many of the baristas there are national title holders in the craft!

Victrola Coffee Roasters

Victrola Coffee Roasters came to life from two needs: great coffee and a place for people to hang out in the 15th Avenue neighborhood. Opened in 2000 it embraced the liveliness, exuberance and fun of the Jazz era. In the three decades since it began, Victrola has opened four locations around Seattle and continues to look for more neighborhoods it can bring its passion for live vintage jazz and premium quality in-house roasted coffee.

Ghost Alley Espresso

This cool and haunted coffee shop is located in the original 1908 Pike Place Market restrooms in Lower Post Alley. It has since been remodeled, but the original restrooms were part of the first public restrooms on the West Coast. Ghost Alley Espresso now offers a one-of-a-kind espresso roast, the Ghost Alley Blend and spooky stories of ghostly encounters.

