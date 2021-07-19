Seattle, WA

Why locals are talking about these five amazing coffee spots

West Coast Eats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMDEp_0altfhvj00
(Nathan Dumlao/ Unsplash)

Starbucks might have put Seattle on the map for coffee, but there are a whole bunch of other cafes that are crafting a delicious cup of joe. From inhouse blends to artisan techniques, here are five must-try coffee shops and cafes in Seattle.

Mr. West Cafe Bar

Mr. West Cafe Bar features Campos Coffee, which is a leader in the specialty coffee movement. Their menu features drinks like the Coffee Egg Cream, Cardamom Tonic and Root Beer Cream coffees. They also offer seasonal drinks like the Bourbon Vanilla Latte and the Coconut Cream Latte. If coffee isn’t your thing they have a delicious menu of sodas (try the Strawberry Basil or Sunshine Shrub) and a full menu of food. So come for the coffee, stay for the food, atmosphere and even wine. You can make this stop a full day affair.

A great deal for you!

As a way to show support for local businesses, NewsBreak is offering a limited-time exclusive deal: NewsBreak users can claim one $5 gift card for free by using a promo code at checkout in-store. The offer is good starting today, and runs through Thursday, July 22 — click the coupon below to claim your code!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115OA5_0altfhvj00

Monorail Espresso

Monorail Espresso was founded in 1980 as the world’s first espresso cart. This amazing woman-owned and operated enterprise has since landed under the marquee of the Coliseum Theater on Pike Street, Columbia Center and in the Denny Triangle. The signature brew is the Monorail Espresso Blend which combines Arabica beans with old school tasting techniques creating a bold and smooth flavor.

Another great deal for you! NewsBreak is also offering this limited-time exclusive deal for Monorail Espresso: NewsBreak users can claim one $5 gift card for free by using a promo code at checkout in-store. Also good starting today, and runs through Thursday, July 22 — click the coupon below to claim your code!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFcmx_0altfhvj00

Zoka Coffee

Zoka is a Seattle-based coffee company that was launched in 1996 as “coffee with a cause.” Zoka is small-batch roasted coffee and sources its coffee beans directly from farmers around the world. It gives back to those same communities to improve schools, healthcare and social welfare. They feature seasonal blends, so you’ll want to check what they have in store each month. Oh and did we mention that many of the baristas there are national title holders in the craft!

Victrola Coffee Roasters

Victrola Coffee Roasters came to life from two needs: great coffee and a place for people to hang out in the 15th Avenue neighborhood. Opened in 2000 it embraced the liveliness, exuberance and fun of the Jazz era. In the three decades since it began, Victrola has opened four locations around Seattle and continues to look for more neighborhoods it can bring its passion for live vintage jazz and premium quality in-house roasted coffee.

Ghost Alley Espresso

This cool and haunted coffee shop is located in the original 1908 Pike Place Market restrooms in Lower Post Alley. It has since been remodeled, but the original restrooms were part of the first public restrooms on the West Coast. Ghost Alley Espresso now offers a one-of-a-kind espresso roast, the Ghost Alley Blend and spooky stories of ghostly encounters.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9b3805894c63b2ceeefa6838ed7c6c17.blob

Tips on food and other happenings on the West Coast.

Oakland, CA
141 followers
Loading

More from West Coast Eats

San Francisco, CA

The 5 trending dessert spots you need to try in the Bay Area

Caption: Chef and Co-founder of Sunday Bakeshop, Elaine Lau (right)Source: (Sunday Bakeshop) From sesame and pandan to azuki bean and ube, Asian flavors are becoming more and more popular across the U.S. What better way to enjoy these Asian flavors and sweets than from Asian-owned, local businesses. We compiled a list of five amazing Asian-owned and inspired bakeries in the Bay Area you’ll want to visit.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Why everyone is lining up to try Egghead Cafe!

We’re told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if that’s true, you don't want to miss out on Egghead Cafe. If you’ve ever been to Eggslut, this cafe has a similar vibe. No seats inside, there're some outdoor tables and seats available nearby, if you can’t wait to start eating. But something to note, it is very popular, so you might want to order ahead if you can. There’s a reason people are willing to wait in line for this place!Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Where to find the best burgers in town

Given how habitual burger chains are, it often gets skipped over when looking for great quality, comfort food. But, if you’re looking for a delicious, non-basic gourmet burger, Lil Woody’s has you covered.Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Where to find the best burgers in town

Given how habitual burger chains are, it often gets skipped over when looking for great quality, comfort food. But, if you’re looking for a delicious, non-basic gourmet burger, Lil Woody’s has you covered.Read full story
3 comments
Cupertino, CA

Why everyone is lining up to try Egghead Cafe!

We’re told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if that’s true, you don't want to miss out on Egghead Cafe. If you’ve ever been to Eggslut, this cafe has a similar vibe. No seats inside, there're some outdoor tables and seats available nearby, if you can’t wait to start eating. But something to note, it is very popular, so you might want to order ahead if you can. There’s a reason people are willing to wait in line for this place!The menu is broken up into a few categories and we’ve rounded up some favorites, check them out below:Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The 5 trending dessert spots you need to try in the Bay Area

From sesame and pandan to azuki bean and ube, Asian flavors are becoming more and more popular across the U.S. What better way to enjoy these Asian flavors and sweets than from Asian-owned, local businesses. We compiled a list of five amazing Asian-owned and inspired bakeries in the Bay Area you’ll want to visit.Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

Where to find some of the best omakase in Honolulu

Hawaii is known for having some of the best seafood. From poke bowls to sushi, Hawaii has unique and fresh options available every day. It's hard to narrow down the top sushi spots on the island, but if you're looking for quality seafood and an incredible dining experience, you can't go wrong with these omakase options.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy