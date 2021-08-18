Florida Man arrested for allegedly gunning down active Coast Guard member

Tyree Levon Parker Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The crime happened right outside the Coast Guard member’s home.

It’s a sound that never loses its adrenaline-fueled punch in the brain and body. Even among first responders and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Trigger cocking hammer igniting primer firing round. The suspect’s shots found their mark in the body of 27-year-old Coast Guard active-duty member Caroline Schollaert as she was on the phone while trying to detain the suspect using her handgun; that is until the sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Schollaert was having no part of the assailant she watched break into her car only minutes ago.

The Sheriff’s Department Facebook summarized it well, "While on the phone with the Communications Center, the victim confronted the suspect, held him at gunpoint [sic] and ordered him to remain until police arrived. Unfortunately, the suspect refused to comply or surrender. Instead, he fired several shots from a handgun, striking the victim…". She would die of her wounds in the hospital after first responders did everything they could to save her at the scene.

Authorities allege that it was 22-year-old Tyree Levon Parker who shot Schollaert. He reportedly used a gun from another unlocked car to do the deed.

Neighbors and area citizens did offer all the information they could. Still, a reward of $18,000 was offered in the case.

Parker is looking at a charge of second-degree murder in the case. Stay here for more on this case as it develops.

The armed forces celebrated Schollaert’s life last week, with many organizations putting social media posts – like the one below – on their pages.