Portland, Maine police say they've solved 2011 cold case murder

The suspect allegedly killed 41-year-old Allen Maclean in the apartment building on a street corner.

On August 1 of 2011, a gunshot emanating from an apartment building at the corner of Congress St. and Massachusetts Avenue pierced the air in Portland, Maine.

41-year-old Allen Maclean lay bleeding on a sidewalk he tried to cross at the corner of Congress Street and Massachusetts Avenue when a good Samaritan happened upon him. Seeing him in such a state, she dialed 9-1-1 and held Maclean’s hand during his final moments of life in this mortal coil.

His last words to her recognized that fact. He mouthed, “I’m dying.”

A decade and many false leads later, Portland Police finally landed on a suspect for Maclean’s murder: a man named Abdi Awad.

The investigators are still playing this one very close to the vest, which is not at all unusual, especially in high-profile cases like this one.

Awad has been indicted by a grand jury, no doubt any actual evidence that the state may have will be shown at trial. Detectives thus far have shared no information. They merely have thanked the evidence techs who worked the scene so thoroughly where not just DNA turned up but so did a handgun in the bushes.

Portland law enforcement has been having a self-reported solid year this far in terms of case closure rates. This is the third murder they consider “solved” in the past ten months. Nevertheless, Portland does still have 13 unsolved or cold murder cases leading back to 1985.

