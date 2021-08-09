Florida Man bites off part of friend’s ear during fight

James Williams Monroe County Sheriff

[...Insert dated Mike Tyson joke here…]

James Williams, age 45, of Monroe County Florida is facing battery charges after it is alleged that he took a bite out of his friend’s ear during a fight that involved booze, a female friend, a wheelbarrow, and too much testosterone.

Williams and three friends were vacationing at the Ocean’s Edge Marina and Resort on Stock Island, Florida when the female member of the foursome allegedly passed out.

Williams proceeded to put her inside a large maintenance wheelbarrow where he then wheeled her to her hotel room. According to the Monroe County Sheriff, Williams then poured beer all over while mocking her and getting rowdy.

The other male member of the four caught up with them where he tried to shut Williams up by just letting him know he was way out of line in his drunken antics.

Williams then allegedly kept raising his voice to his 28-year-old male friend while getting more aggressive, a fight ensued, as the woman in the wheelbarrow finally woke up and tried to stop the fighting men. Williams then pushed her and the other female in the foursome away.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “Williams then pushed the male victim to the ground and began choking him… The male victim stated that Williams bit part of his ear off while others were trying to separate them.”

The injuries to the other male group member were not life-threatening, but the chunk of his ear that he lost was not recovered and the bleeding at the scene was difficult to control.

After the carnage, Williams was found elsewhere on the property where he was arrested. His charges include battery, aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, and two more counts of battery.