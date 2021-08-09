$50k reward offered in killing of Kentucky deputy

Deputy Brandon Shirley Louisville Courier-Journal

Deputy Brandon Shirley was working a private security job when he was ambushed and shot.

The scene was a used car lot. The place, Shively, Kentucky, population a hair under 16 thousand and in the Louisville metro area.

The time, early in the morning when twilight has not yet made itself known, yet the pitch black radiates its own kind of bizarre ambient aura that is nature’s way of saying you don't deserve sleep tonight or why the hell are you working this hour?

Brandon Shirley fit that second group. He worked private security when he was off duty from his usual job as a Sheriff’s Deputy for surrounding Jefferson County.

Sometime in those early morning hours, investigators say Deputy Shirley was “targeted and ambushed” and brutally gunned down as he worked security at that nondescript used car lot. He died of his wounds a short time later at the University of Louisville hospital.

Investigators say they have some suspects in mind but are still soliciting information from the greater community. Understandably, they don’t want to tip too much of their hand quite yet. So, they are offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The FBI is involved in the investigation. They are saying they still are not sure if it was one or several gunman who killed Deputy Shirley.

Shirley’s service as a deputy was relatively under-the-radar, working at the local courthouse and only recently graduating from the academy. Colleagues say he was well-liked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 502-263-6000, ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or the Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-5673. You can also submit your tip digitally at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.