Hitchcock’s study in voyeurism: Rear Window.

Wess Haubrich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYAIO_0bDu63ea00
Jimmy Stewart in "Rear Window"Screenshot from trailer

Humanity has always had a certain voyeuristic tendency about it. Even before Nicéphore Niépce took what is widely considered to be the first photographic image in 1826, prurient eyes would often wander, and the desire to look where one probably should not often wreak havoc socially and in the human heart. Certain films examine this instinct in a thoughtful way, reflexively turning the cinema lens in on itself as cinema is an intrinsically voyeuristic medium. Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) is one such film, which, in fact, was unavailable for decades (and re-released in theaters around 1984) because its rights, along with the rights to Rope (1948), The Trouble with Harry (1955), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), and Vertigo (1958) were all bought back by Alfred Hitchcock and given as his legacy to his daughter. These films became known as “The Five Lost Hitchcocks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWrdM_0bDu63ea00
“View from the Window at Le Gras” circa 1826. The oldest known photograph.Nicéphore Niépce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHdlu_0bDu63ea00
Alfred Hitchcock, James Stewart, and Grace Kelly in a behind the scenes photograph.Behind the scenes of "Rear Window"

“Alfred Hitchcock” is a name on so many lists of “greatest filmmakers of all time” for good reason. From his early white-knuckle thrillers like Sabotage(1936) and The Lady Vanishes (1938), to the film noir classic Rebecca (1940), Strangers on a Train (1951), and Vertigo, North by Northwest (1959), to the genesis of so much in the modern horror flick, Psycho (1960), Hitch has undoubtedly touched every aware cinephile with at least one of his films.

Rear Window is undoubtedly a film that really dissects those psychological themes mentioned in the first paragraph, and offers a commentary on how the ubiquity of the camera in modern culture can have a tendency to amplify them. July 2 is also the 21st anniversary of Rear Window lead actor James Stewart’s death from a pulmonary embolus that resulted from a thrombosis in his right leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vALLs_0bDu63ea00
Jeff (James Stewart) using his 400mm telephoto lens to spy on the apartment of Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr).Screenshot from trailer.

Rear Window really dissects the instinct to voyeurism (and how, at times, it can oddly be used for good too, not just evil), using Hitchcock’s trademark brand of the thriller (“Hitchcockian”, indeed), brilliant acting from Stewart, Grace Kelly, Thelma Ritter, and really the entire cast, and indeed a great story to use as its dramatic base from screenwriter John Michael Hayes and the writer of the short story the film itself is based upon: Cornell Woolrich.

L.B. ‘Jeff’ Jeffries (Stewart) is used to a relatively fast life as a field photojournalist but is stuck in his New York City apartment in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast after an accident while shooting in the field.

As this is an era before the Americans with Disabilities Act, Jeff is basically stuck in his apartment without much to do but watch his neighbors across the courtyard. He has done this often enough that he has names for each: Ms. Torso (Georgine Darcy) the amateur dancer across the way, Ms. Lonelyhearts (Judith Evelyn) who we see in her very unlucky interactions with men (if it weren’t for the Hays Production Code, these could have been portrayed as something closer to “dalliances”, still it is likely audiences of the day understood them as such), The Songwriter (Ross Bagdasarian, the man who wrote Alvin and the Chipmunks in real life), the woman on the fire escape (Sara Berner) accompanied by the man (Frank Cady), the elderly Ms. Hearing Aid (Jesslyn Fax), Newlyweds (Rand Harper and Havis Davenport), and finally The Salesman, a man we later find out is named Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr), and his sickly, bed-ridden wife Mrs. Emma Thorwald (Irene Winston).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8EUE_0bDu63ea00
View of the entire courtyardall made in an LA Stage

Jeff’s apartment and the courtyard compromise the entire set of Rear Window. The set itself was constructed at Stage 18, Paramount Studios, in Hollywood. The courtyard was actually a disused basement that was gutted and built up, this means Jeff’s apartment is not actually on the 2nd level, but rather at street level.

The courtyard set measured 98 feet wide, 185 feet long, and 40 feet high, and included 31 apartments, 8 of which were completely furnished. This required considerable planning on the part of the studio and the army of artisans that had to build it and was featured in a number of magazines and Hollywood tours of the time even while the film was being shot (usually these things are kept somewhat secret during filming). The set costs ran somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000, about $680,000 to about $910,000 in today’s money. Hitchcock himself stayed in Jeff’s apartment, out of sight during filming, with a radio, where he could speak instructions to the actors in the other apartments who were wearing flesh-colored earpieces to receive them.

It is interesting to consider that Jeff’s boredom is really what stirred his instinct to voyeurism in spying on the lives of his neighbors. In doing so, he notices the Salesman acting very strangely in his apartment across the way, with his wife having disappeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cV7F_0bDu63ea00
The notorious salesman Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr)Screenshot

He shares his concerns with the nurse who visits him daily (played with the trademark wit of Thelma Ritter), and his girlfriend, the striking, quick thinking Manhattan socialite Lisa Carol Fremont — played exquisitely by Grace Kelly, who once said James Stewart was one of the most masculinely attractive men she ever worked with; for his part, James Stewart, along with all the men on the set, praised Kelly’s instincts as an actress quite often too — and the three keep close tabs on the Salesman, and soon, try to solve the mystery after Jeff convinces them something is there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u90MJ_0bDu63ea00
Jeff and Lisa in another still from the film where Hitchcock turns the lens back on us the voyeur.Still from the film.

Hitchcock’s telling of this important story also probes how this kind of voyeurism can cross into obsession and also makes one question whether Jeff wasn’t somewhat predisposed to it because of his always functioning eye as a photographer (he uses his binoculars and massive telephoto lens to spy on the Salesman’s seemingly nefarious activity). The threesome rapidly becomes enthralled with figuring out what happened to the Salesman’s wife, with Lisa even breaking into his apartment to collect intelligence that can then be conveyed to Jeff’s police contact Detective Thomas J. Doyle (Wendell Corey), who at first plays polite skeptic to Jeff’s observations and deductions about the admittedly strange happenings across the courtyard at the Thorwald’s apartment (we learn the name from Lisa’s reconnaissance at the apartment).

Did the three witness the covering up of a brutal crime? In characteristic fashion, Hitchcock ratchets up the tension peaking at a most satisfying payoff. His most deft hand as a director, artist, and storyteller really knows how to guide and thrill the viewer, every time. Rear Window, being buttressed by an all-star cast, and a very well-calculated story, is still a satisfying must-watch in his seminal film canon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INf2M_0bDu63ea00
REAR WINDOW (1954). . Notice the vigorous salesmanship shown here that was very characteristic of Hitchcock.Promotional poster

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d3328cb1dd9e4635333ac3f1333e80f5.blob

Former editor, now dogged-maverick journalist and researcher covering the crime beat. I examine the weird, absurd, and downright infamous in American crime both here and at Real Monsters podcast. Contact: wess@realmonsters.live

2672 followers
Loading

More from Wess Haubrich

Florida State

Cringe! Florida Man pleads no contest to castration of willing victim

[File under: "Stories that make your skin crawling…"]. A 76-year-old man plead no contest recently to two counts of some awful – and awfully strange – deeds: attempting to castrate a willing man in his Highlands County, FL home in 2019.Read full story
32 comments
Atlanta, GA

No, there isn’t an active serial killer stalking the Atlanta area.

The two crimes in question couldn’t be more different. Up-close. Primitive. Visceral. Warm. Frenzied. Maniacal. Blood-thirsty. These are the characteristics of knife crime. It’s requirements, prerequisites, attendant thoughts, feelings, mental images. Indeed, they are also all adjectives perfectly describing a recent murder in Atlanta.Read full story

A manhunt is afoot in Capetown to catch a “serial cat killer”

So far, 27 cats have died; could be motivated by dog fighting or the occult. Manenberg, South Africa is a township in greater Capetown that was created by the Apartheid-era government in 1966 after many poor families of color were forcibly removed from their homes in the nearby Cape Flats area. It counts about 52,000, mostly destitute, residents.Read full story

In the Heat of the Night (’67): A Trail Blazing, Southern Fried, Slow Burner at 54

President Woodrow Wilson uttered those famous words “it is like writing history with lightning” after the first showing of the first film ever in the White House on the evening of March 21, 1915. That nights selection for viewing? D.W. Griffith's (the son of a confederate veteran) “historical” piece on the Civil War – written from the perspective of the Klan and taking the Rev. Thomas Dixon Jr.'s virulently racist 1905 polemical play “The Clansman” as its historical source – The Birth of a Nation [watch the film here or below].Read full story

Interview: Actor/director Dexter Fletcher of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman'

"It comes down to trust and understanding." Dexter Fletcher as Vince in the thriller “TERMINAL” an RLJE Films release.Photo courtesy of RLJE Films. I caught up with the great Dexter Fletcher for our second interview on the noir thriller Terminal.Read full story

Mad men, mamas’ boys & murder: Ed Gein & Hitchcock’s Psycho

Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in 'Psycho'.theWeek. Hollywood pushes “based on a true story” films quite often, not just in the present day with the success of movies like The Blair Witch Project (1999) or Paranormal Activity (2007), which were manufactured true tales, or stories faked in their “reality” by the filmmakers before the films themselves were written, made, and released. The true “true story” film, one that was made with some sort of input from an existing historical tale or anecdote, has been around for some time, likely since 1899’s Major Wilson’s Last Stand, a short war film dramatizing the deaths of Major Allan Wilson and his men in final engagement of the Shanghai Patrol in Rhodesia in 1893.Read full story

The Beauty is in the Ambiguity: "Mulholland Dr." (2001)

L-R Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in "Mulholland Dr." (2001)Screenshot. Every now and again, a film comes along that absolutely dazzles in its sensory ambiguity. Efficacy in this vein, whether it is in a mystery, a thriller, or a horror piece, really lies in effectively blurring the lines of what is real and what is illusion for the viewer, and never truly resolving that tension: creating an unrelenting ambiguity that gnaws at the senses and gives the viewer a taste of what it is like to truly flirt with insanity.Read full story

A journey through heaven & hell with Hieronymus Bosch.

An exhaustive study of two works. Bosch, “Death and the Miser.” 1494–1516, oil on wood paneel. 3'0" by 1'0".National Gallery of Art. Hieronymus Bosch has defied pretty much all art historical methods in the study of both his work and work done in his style. Bosch’s work is psychologically raw, yet psychology in and of itself cannot pin his work and its intended message down. Indeed, Bosch has often been called “the first Surrealist”. One would be forgiven for viewing Bosch’s work for the first time and thinking it was created during the Surrealist Movement with the unconscious being splayed not just on canvas but in the public mind; guided in method by the great works of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung. Dali had a great talent for showmanship and hobnobbing with many crowds to get his art into the world: a famous line of his being, “I am Surrealism.” Bosch, however, was Surrealism more than 400 years before the greats of the movement like Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte were even born.Read full story

Marilyn Monroe and mental illness: Don't Bother to Knock ('52)

Hollywood is full of wrecked souls and broken dreams and the immortality made from some of them. The pressures of stardom and being in the public eye at an intensity of a sunburst have indeed weighed hard on many a Hollywood and music luminary, with the end result often being a nasty drug and/or alcohol addiction or even worse.Read full story

Interview: gothic horror and film, Lenny Abrahamson

I caught up with Lenny Abrahamson, the Academy Award-nominated director of 2015’s Room. Brie Larson - who plays the woman trapped in an 11' x 11' room with her son (Jacob Tremblay) - won the Academy Award that year for her performance in Room.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Metro Police solve 32-year-old and 35-year-old cold cases

So many people flow in and out of that literal oasis in the desert, Las Vegas, Nevada. People come there to strike it rich. Or blow some of that high disposable income they have for a weekend of partying and debauchery at bachelor/bachelorette parties and get-togethers in this massive adult fun park.Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Interview: The Path of Redemption, writer Michael Ashton

They say that the best art cuts to the bone... I caught up with screenwriter and playwright Michael Ashton for a fascinating conversation on art, redemption, film, Shakespeare, writing, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his steadfast defense of human rights, and Michael’s very first feature film, The Forgiven.Read full story

Interview: Alston Ramsay, the key to great writing...

Ramsay went from speech-writing for D.C. glitterati to writing screenplays with his brother in L.A. I caught up with screenwriter Alston Ramsay to talk film, techniques of great screenwriting (and indeed, all writing), film-making, the art of the thriller and balancing of tension, and his debut feature, directed by his brother Julius Ramsay (Scream: The TV Series, The Walking Dead) and executive produced by his other brother Burke H. Ramsay, the taut thriller Midnighters, on-demand now…Read full story
Ohio State

Mother still cries for justice in the 9-year-old cold case killing of her son

A mysterious phone call may be the key to understanding the case. Duwann Harris was a doting father over his 2-year-old daughter. He was a good man, known for his big-hearted nature in the Dayton, Ohio area where he came from.Read full story
1 comments

Interview: Papillon Director Michael Noer, incarceration and the movies

Portraying brutal incarceration: Interview with director Michael Noer. I caught up with director Michael Noer who helmed Bleecker Street's re-imaging of Henri Charriére's classic true tale of escape from the prison colony at Devil's Island (known as one of the most brutal in the world) in French Guyana in the 1930s, Papillon (pronounced Pah-Pee-Yon, French for “butterfly”). Starring Rami Malek as the great French forger Louis Dega and Charlie Hunnam as the titular Henri “Papillon” Charriére – a French thief convicted of a murder he didn't commit and sentenced to life.Read full story

Interview: Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock in "Daredevil", "King of Thieves")

Inspired by England's most infamous heist. I caught up with actor Charlie Cox – Matt Murdock, Daredevil himself in Netflix’s adaptation – for a chat on acting, film, Daredevil, influences, and what it was like to work with heavyweights like Michael Caine, Michael Gambon, and Tom Courtenay in his latest, King of Thieves, based on a very real (and very historic) British heist. Catch King of Thieves On Demand and Digital HD.Read full story
Port Charlotte, FL

FL Man finds strange FL Woman skinny dipping in his pool

Jim Clark, a retiree in Port Charlotte was greeted by a strange site when he returned home from an afternoon doctor’s appointment. As he looked across his lanai, he noticed a trail of women’s clothes all along it and leading to – you guessed it! – his inground pool.Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Serial killer or something else sinister in Georgia?

Police are not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer with two sets of human remains being found. Obviously, they cannot say for certain as there are only two victims. Three suspects arrested for the murder of two women found last Tuesday in a wooded area behind a busy shopping center in Henry County may be connected to another woman’s death, this time in Dekalb County, almost 45 minutes north, near Atlanta.Read full story
19 comments
Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX firefighter believed to have been kidnapped & murdered on a trip to Cancun

Elijah Snow was found dead early Monday morning at the resort where they were staying, according to Snow’s father-in-law Randy Elledge. The incident itself happened on the first night of the couple’s stay at their all-inclusive resort. The digs were nice – they deserved a little luxuriating right on the beach and near the famous strip of shops. Elijah works damned hard as a firefighter – his father was killed on duty as one in 1985, and his father-in-law is also a retired firefighter.Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy