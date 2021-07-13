“Serial killer” Pam Hupp charged with murder of cancer-ridden colleague

Pam Hupp mugshot Fox 2

If the state’s accusations are correct, Hupp’s motive in this very weird case was financial.

Suspected Missouri serial killer Pam Hupp may be adding another murder to her gruesome tally.

Authorities in Lincoln County, Missouri – near St. Louis – are now alleging she killed Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Faria in 2011. 62-year-old Hupp allegedly convinced the cancer-ridden Faria to switch a $150,000.00 life insurance policy to her just four days before stabbing Faria 55 times.

Hupp also allegedly staged the crime to make it look like Faria’s husband Russell was the perpetrator. It is alleged that Lincoln County investigators fell victim to the detective’s fallacy of myopia and focused too tightly on Mr. Faria. He ultimately was found guilty of his wife’s murder in 2013 with his conviction being overturned two years later with the county being forced to pay $2 million in a settlement. New area officials are also investigating old area officials for misconduct in the case.

According to the state, Hupp took Faria’s socks, dipped them in the dead woman’s blood, and spread the blood around the house to make the scene look like a domestic assault by Russell Faria. Her staging, however, backfired horribly and the frame was ultimately botched.

Hupp knew Faria from the local State Farm franchise office where they both worked. Prosecutors allege she purposely waited until Faria completed a round of chemotherapy so she would be weaker than usual before stabbing her to death on a couch under a blanket after driving the victim home from the doctor that day.

Prosecutors allege she knew Russell Faria was out of town that December 27 when she killed Mrs. Faria. They also are saying Hupp killed another man to cover up her plot. Which is where this case gets even weirder.

Hupp then cruised nearby St. Charles County looking for someone she could kill while saying the person tried to kidnap her, all in a desperate bid to cast attention away from herself in a reinvestigation of Faria’s murder (how her plan would actually work is pretty damn hard to tell).

This is where she found 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger whose intellectual functioning was impaired from a car accident he was in years before. In 2016, Hupp shot the man and cried self defense – a story that unraveled very fast.

Hupp is serving a life sentence for his murder, having plead guilty in 2016 after the state took the death penalty off the table. It is back on the table, however, with these new murder charges.

This only makes two allegedly dead at Hupp’s hand. That does not equal the definition of “serial killer” which is always three or more dead with a cooling off period in between (the author has argued this point several times on NewsBreak). That term is often misused in popular culture.

The simple fact that Hupp was not a serial killer does not make her alleged actions any less worse. Watch this space for more on this case as we hear it.