Pair prayed to “alligator god” to help conceal brutal Everglades dismemberment

Lorraine Hatzakorzian, Paul Bryan Trucchio, and Robert Mackey The Sun

This was only one revelation present in the new Oxygen docuseries The Florida Man Murders

South Florida’s Everglades is 2357 square miles of nature at her most deadly. This national park is a massive wetland containing brutal and oppressive humidity and temperatures, Florida’s renowned and feared alligators, malaria-carrying mosquitoes, and many nasty bringers-of-death.

Indeed, all manner of violent insects are present here. This very much includes that subspecies of humanity that is the violent and the criminal. The Everglades is routinely used as a massive dumping ground for bodies because of the predators present there and the climate rapidly accelerating the speed of natural decomposition of a dead body. As Major Scott Champagne of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said, "…the Everglades holds several secrets. It’s not unusual for us to work homicide investigations that ultimately end up in the Everglades.”

Major Champagne is a pivotal source for Oxygen’s new docu-series The Florida Man Murders, a show which examines all manner of violent crime and secret of the Everglades.

One particular case on the show really stands out to even the most hardened and seasoned homicide investigator.

In 2007, investigators found a severed head floating in a canal in Alligator Alley with no telltale animal bite marks. As can be the case surprisingly often in the Sunshine State (look at Ted Bundy or Aileen Wuornos as but two examples), the possibility of a serial killer did remotely cross investigators’ minds but was dismissed rapidly because there really weren’t any markers of one despite the amount of evidence that was available – just the head – being comparatively little.

Investigators did have one major lead. The severed head was found in a grocery bag from Waldbaum’s – a grocery chain serving New York state. So, investigators looked to the north.

Around three months elapsed between the head’s discovery and it’s ultimate identification. 41-year-old Lorraine Hatzakorzian disappeared from her Mastic, New York home. Her mother saw her leave with two unknown men. Lorraine picked up a money order at a Waldbaum’s on Long Island before heading for points south.

Paul Bryan Trucchio – aged 33 – and Robert Mackey – aged 39 – were two men who lived together in Port Orange, Florida. The pair were ultimately identified as the men Hatzakorzian left New York with after a third roommate of theirs’ came forward to the Broward County Sheriff say the duo had bragged about murdering and decapitating a woman.

This is what put investigators on their bead after the case of the washed-up head. The duo had apparently taken a truck belonging to Hatzakorzian. The roommate had also seen the duo cleaning the truck with bleach and muriatic acid.

It is believed that Hatzakorzian got into an argument with the duo. This ultimately resulted in her being bound, held against her will, and assaulted. The pair murdered her, decapitated her, and dumped her in the Everglades to cover up the assault.

This is where things get strange. The third roommate who reported the duo told a jury that the duo rubbed and prayed to a little concrete alligator statue. They believed this would entice the gators to eat the body they dumped in the Everglades. They said they were praying to an “alligator god”.

Both were charged with grand theft and first-degree murder in 2007. Mackey got 30 years for his part in the crime as an accessory after the fact.

Trucchio also got 30 years after pleading nolo contendere to the charge of murder in the first-degree. Both men maintain their innocence to this day.