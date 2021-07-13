Pair prayed to “alligator god” to help conceal brutal Everglades dismemberment

Wess Haubrich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBaON_0auqi1AT00
Lorraine Hatzakorzian, Paul Bryan Trucchio, and Robert MackeyThe Sun

This was only one revelation present in the new Oxygen docuseries The Florida Man Murders

South Florida’s Everglades is 2357 square miles of nature at her most deadly. This national park is a massive wetland containing brutal and oppressive humidity and temperatures, Florida’s renowned and feared alligators, malaria-carrying mosquitoes, and many nasty bringers-of-death.

Indeed, all manner of violent insects are present here. This very much includes that subspecies of humanity that is the violent and the criminal. The Everglades is routinely used as a massive dumping ground for bodies because of the predators present there and the climate rapidly accelerating the speed of natural decomposition of a dead body. As Major Scott Champagne of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said, "…the Everglades holds several secrets. It’s not unusual for us to work homicide investigations that ultimately end up in the Everglades.”

Major Champagne is a pivotal source for Oxygen’s new docu-series The Florida Man Murders, a show which examines all manner of violent crime and secret of the Everglades.

One particular case on the show really stands out to even the most hardened and seasoned homicide investigator.

In 2007, investigators found a severed head floating in a canal in Alligator Alley with no telltale animal bite marks. As can be the case surprisingly often in the Sunshine State (look at Ted Bundy or Aileen Wuornos as but two examples), the possibility of a serial killer did remotely cross investigators’ minds but was dismissed rapidly because there really weren’t any markers of one despite the amount of evidence that was available – just the head – being comparatively little.

Investigators did have one major lead. The severed head was found in a grocery bag from Waldbaum’s – a grocery chain serving New York state. So, investigators looked to the north.

Around three months elapsed between the head’s discovery and it’s ultimate identification. 41-year-old Lorraine Hatzakorzian disappeared from her Mastic, New York home. Her mother saw her leave with two unknown men. Lorraine picked up a money order at a Waldbaum’s on Long Island before heading for points south.

Paul Bryan Trucchio – aged 33 – and Robert Mackey – aged 39 – were two men who lived together in Port Orange, Florida. The pair were ultimately identified as the men Hatzakorzian left New York with after a third roommate of theirs’ came forward to the Broward County Sheriff say the duo had bragged about murdering and decapitating a woman.

This is what put investigators on their bead after the case of the washed-up head. The duo had apparently taken a truck belonging to Hatzakorzian. The roommate had also seen the duo cleaning the truck with bleach and muriatic acid.

It is believed that Hatzakorzian got into an argument with the duo. This ultimately resulted in her being bound, held against her will, and assaulted. The pair murdered her, decapitated her, and dumped her in the Everglades to cover up the assault.

This is where things get strange. The third roommate who reported the duo told a jury that the duo rubbed and prayed to a little concrete alligator statue. They believed this would entice the gators to eat the body they dumped in the Everglades. They said they were praying to an “alligator god”.

Both were charged with grand theft and first-degree murder in 2007. Mackey got 30 years for his part in the crime as an accessory after the fact.

Trucchio also got 30 years after pleading nolo contendere to the charge of murder in the first-degree. Both men maintain their innocence to this day.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d3328cb1dd9e4635333ac3f1333e80f5.blob

Former editor, now dogged-maverick journalist and researcher covering the crime beat. I examine the weird, absurd, and downright infamous in American crime both here and at Real Monsters podcast. Contact: wess@realmonsters.live

2624 followers
Loading

More from Wess Haubrich

A manhunt is afoot in Capetown to catch a “serial cat killer”

So far, 27 cats have died; could be motivated by dog fighting or the occult. Manenberg, South Africa is a township in greater Capetown that was created by the Apartheid-era government in 1966 after many poor families of color were forcibly removed from their homes in the nearby Cape Flats area. It counts about 52,000, mostly destitute, residents.Read full story

In the Heat of the Night (’67): A Trail Blazing, Southern Fried, Slow Burner at 54

President Woodrow Wilson uttered those famous words “it is like writing history with lightning” after the first showing of the first film ever in the White House on the evening of March 21, 1915. That nights selection for viewing? D.W. Griffith's (the son of a confederate veteran) “historical” piece on the Civil War – written from the perspective of the Klan and taking the Rev. Thomas Dixon Jr.'s virulently racist 1905 polemical play “The Clansman” as its historical source – The Birth of a Nation [watch the film here or below].Read full story

Hitchcock’s study in voyeurism: Rear Window.

Jimmy Stewart in "Rear Window"Screenshot from trailer. Humanity has always had a certain voyeuristic tendency about it. Even before Nicéphore Niépce took what is widely considered to be the first photographic image in 1826, prurient eyes would often wander, and the desire to look where one probably should not often wreak havoc socially and in the human heart. Certain films examine this instinct in a thoughtful way, reflexively turning the cinema lens in on itself as cinema is an intrinsically voyeuristic medium. Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) is one such film, which, in fact, was unavailable for decades (and re-released in theaters around 1984) because its rights, along with the rights to Rope (1948), The Trouble with Harry (1955), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), and Vertigo (1958) were all bought back by Alfred Hitchcock and given as his legacy to his daughter. These films became known as “The Five Lost Hitchcocks.”Read full story

Interview: Actor/director Dexter Fletcher of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman'

"It comes down to trust and understanding." Dexter Fletcher as Vince in the thriller “TERMINAL” an RLJE Films release.Photo courtesy of RLJE Films. I caught up with the great Dexter Fletcher for our second interview on the noir thriller Terminal.Read full story

Mad men, mamas’ boys & murder: Ed Gein & Hitchcock’s Psycho

Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in 'Psycho'.theWeek. Hollywood pushes “based on a true story” films quite often, not just in the present day with the success of movies like The Blair Witch Project (1999) or Paranormal Activity (2007), which were manufactured true tales, or stories faked in their “reality” by the filmmakers before the films themselves were written, made, and released. The true “true story” film, one that was made with some sort of input from an existing historical tale or anecdote, has been around for some time, likely since 1899’s Major Wilson’s Last Stand, a short war film dramatizing the deaths of Major Allan Wilson and his men in final engagement of the Shanghai Patrol in Rhodesia in 1893.Read full story

The Beauty is in the Ambiguity: "Mulholland Dr." (2001)

L-R Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in "Mulholland Dr." (2001)Screenshot. Every now and again, a film comes along that absolutely dazzles in its sensory ambiguity. Efficacy in this vein, whether it is in a mystery, a thriller, or a horror piece, really lies in effectively blurring the lines of what is real and what is illusion for the viewer, and never truly resolving that tension: creating an unrelenting ambiguity that gnaws at the senses and gives the viewer a taste of what it is like to truly flirt with insanity.Read full story

A journey through heaven & hell with Hieronymus Bosch.

An exhaustive study of two works. Bosch, “Death and the Miser.” 1494–1516, oil on wood paneel. 3'0" by 1'0".National Gallery of Art. Hieronymus Bosch has defied pretty much all art historical methods in the study of both his work and work done in his style. Bosch’s work is psychologically raw, yet psychology in and of itself cannot pin his work and its intended message down. Indeed, Bosch has often been called “the first Surrealist”. One would be forgiven for viewing Bosch’s work for the first time and thinking it was created during the Surrealist Movement with the unconscious being splayed not just on canvas but in the public mind; guided in method by the great works of Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung. Dali had a great talent for showmanship and hobnobbing with many crowds to get his art into the world: a famous line of his being, “I am Surrealism.” Bosch, however, was Surrealism more than 400 years before the greats of the movement like Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte were even born.Read full story

Marilyn Monroe and mental illness: Don't Bother to Knock ('52)

Hollywood is full of wrecked souls and broken dreams and the immortality made from some of them. The pressures of stardom and being in the public eye at an intensity of a sunburst have indeed weighed hard on many a Hollywood and music luminary, with the end result often being a nasty drug and/or alcohol addiction or even worse.Read full story

Interview: gothic horror and film, Lenny Abrahamson

I caught up with Lenny Abrahamson, the Academy Award-nominated director of 2015’s Room. Brie Larson - who plays the woman trapped in an 11' x 11' room with her son (Jacob Tremblay) - won the Academy Award that year for her performance in Room.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Metro Police solve 32-year-old and 35-year-old cold cases

So many people flow in and out of that literal oasis in the desert, Las Vegas, Nevada. People come there to strike it rich. Or blow some of that high disposable income they have for a weekend of partying and debauchery at bachelor/bachelorette parties and get-togethers in this massive adult fun park.Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Interview: The Path of Redemption, writer Michael Ashton

They say that the best art cuts to the bone... I caught up with screenwriter and playwright Michael Ashton for a fascinating conversation on art, redemption, film, Shakespeare, writing, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his steadfast defense of human rights, and Michael’s very first feature film, The Forgiven.Read full story

Interview: Alston Ramsay, the key to great writing...

Ramsay went from speech-writing for D.C. glitterati to writing screenplays with his brother in L.A. I caught up with screenwriter Alston Ramsay to talk film, techniques of great screenwriting (and indeed, all writing), film-making, the art of the thriller and balancing of tension, and his debut feature, directed by his brother Julius Ramsay (Scream: The TV Series, The Walking Dead) and executive produced by his other brother Burke H. Ramsay, the taut thriller Midnighters, on-demand now…Read full story
Ohio State

Mother still cries for justice in the 9-year-old cold case killing of her son

A mysterious phone call may be the key to understanding the case. Duwann Harris was a doting father over his 2-year-old daughter. He was a good man, known for his big-hearted nature in the Dayton, Ohio area where he came from.Read full story
1 comments

Interview: Papillon Director Michael Noer, incarceration and the movies

Portraying brutal incarceration: Interview with director Michael Noer. I caught up with director Michael Noer who helmed Bleecker Street's re-imaging of Henri Charriére's classic true tale of escape from the prison colony at Devil's Island (known as one of the most brutal in the world) in French Guyana in the 1930s, Papillon (pronounced Pah-Pee-Yon, French for “butterfly”). Starring Rami Malek as the great French forger Louis Dega and Charlie Hunnam as the titular Henri “Papillon” Charriére – a French thief convicted of a murder he didn't commit and sentenced to life.Read full story

Interview: Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock in "Daredevil", "King of Thieves")

Inspired by England's most infamous heist. I caught up with actor Charlie Cox – Matt Murdock, Daredevil himself in Netflix’s adaptation – for a chat on acting, film, Daredevil, influences, and what it was like to work with heavyweights like Michael Caine, Michael Gambon, and Tom Courtenay in his latest, King of Thieves, based on a very real (and very historic) British heist. Catch King of Thieves On Demand and Digital HD.Read full story
Port Charlotte, FL

FL Man finds strange FL Woman skinny dipping in his pool

Jim Clark, a retiree in Port Charlotte was greeted by a strange site when he returned home from an afternoon doctor’s appointment. As he looked across his lanai, he noticed a trail of women’s clothes all along it and leading to – you guessed it! – his inground pool.Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Serial killer or something else sinister in Georgia?

Police are not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer with two sets of human remains being found. Obviously, they cannot say for certain as there are only two victims. Three suspects arrested for the murder of two women found last Tuesday in a wooded area behind a busy shopping center in Henry County may be connected to another woman’s death, this time in Dekalb County, almost 45 minutes north, near Atlanta.Read full story
19 comments
Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX firefighter believed to have been kidnapped & murdered on a trip to Cancun

Elijah Snow was found dead early Monday morning at the resort where they were staying, according to Snow’s father-in-law Randy Elledge. The incident itself happened on the first night of the couple’s stay at their all-inclusive resort. The digs were nice – they deserved a little luxuriating right on the beach and near the famous strip of shops. Elijah works damned hard as a firefighter – his father was killed on duty as one in 1985, and his father-in-law is also a retired firefighter.Read full story
19 comments

French police shoot a suspected cannibal after finding boy’s head in a bucket

Police in France shot a 32-year-old man after they found a teenage boy’s head in a bucket. The man in question is suspected of trying to eat as much of the rest of the body as he could.Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

FL good Samaritan uses dog’s leash for tourniquet on alligator bite

The victim accidentally fell into a small body of water where a 9-foot female gator was swimming. July 5 was a good day for biking in nature, 74-year-old cyclist Robert Bassett recalled. So, he went on a ride into nature on his bike. Little did he know, however, that this excursion would show him only the brutal side of Mother Nature.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy