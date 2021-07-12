Dog and rooster fighting ring busted in SW Florida

Wess Haubrich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHhin_0auSwgaN00
Rafael del Valle JomarronWINK News

Officials found an empty above-ground pool which had been converted into a fighting pit for roosters and dogs.

Just North of the Florida Everglades National Park, on the Gulf Coast, lies Collier County. This is the extreme southwest part of the state, encompassing cities like Naples (the county seat) and Marco Island, for a total population north of 384 thousand and a total geography of more than two thousand square miles.

It was here in the comparatively rural census-designated area of Golden Gate that a dog and rooster fighting ring was recently blew wide open by the Collier County Sheriff.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office found numerous injured pit bulls and roosters at the home of 40-year-old Rafael Del Valle Jomarron when it was raided last month. Three of the dogs were pregnant. Jomarron had converted an above-ground pool into a fighting pit for the animals too.

Total dogs seized included six female bull terriers, one female hound dog, two male bull terriers, and a rooster who was severely injured in his neck and back.

The Sheriff’s Office was on the raid originally to assist the feds in an investigation of the home as the source of a radio signal that was interfering with the GPS signals of air traffic in the area.

Jomarron claimed he was not fighting the animals and they only became injured during the process of breeding. Jomarron turned himself in Friday. He faces charges of animal cruelty causing death or suffering, animal fighting, and other assorted charges.

Former editor, now dogged-maverick journalist and researcher covering the crime beat.

