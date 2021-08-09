Bronx, NY

Lottery Now Open for Brand New Apartments in Soundview as Low as $375 a Month

Welcome2TheBronx

New York City's Housing Connect has launched a lottery for 283 brand new apartments in a three building development in the Soundview neighborhood of The Bronx.

With income requirements at 30, 40, 50, and 60 percent of the Area Median Income for the majority of the units, this development is truly affordable to most local and Bronx residents. Units for middle income families are also available at 100 percent of the AMI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnr7R_0bMCEjpj00

This means that households with incomes as low as $15,052 can apply for a studio apartment renting for $375 a month or $18,960 for a one bedroom renting for $481 a month.

For households making 100 percent of the AMI those same units are renting for $1,225 a month and $1,542 a month respectively illustrating the need to make units available at the lower end to make it accessible to more households.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiOni_0bMCEjpj00

Located at 1775 Watson Avenue, 1111 Commonwealth Avenue, and 1115 Commonwealth Avenue, once complete, the development will contain a total of 323 apartments of which a total of 131 will be permanently affordable spread across 312,880 square feet among the three buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZiHb_0bMCEjpj00

The development is situated just a couple of blocks from the St Lawrence subway stop on the 6 train and is also easily accessible by the BX4A, BX5 and BX36 bus lines.

Residents will have access to such amenities like a media room, yoga and dance studio, a community center, bike storage room and apartments will feature high end countertops and finishes. The development is also smoke-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb8IW_0bMCEjpj00

As with many of these affordable housing developments, 5% of units are set aside for people with mobility issues, 2% for vision and hearing impaired, 50% for residents who live within Community Board 9, and 5% for New York City employees.

In order to apply, you can do so online by going here or you can request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to: 1755 Watson Ave LLC, 77 Cuttermill Road
Great Neck, NY 11021.

Please remember, do not submit duplicate applications and only send one application per lottery. Do NOT apply both online and by sending in a paper application. Doing so and applying more than once may disqualify you.

Lottery closes on October 4, 2021 and remember, we are not affiliated with this or any real estate development or listing so please do not contact us with any questions as we cannot help you.

Good luck to everyone who applies!

Comments / 17

