New York City to Require Vaccination for Many Indoor Activities

As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread at a rapid pace across the city, state, and country, New York City will require vaccinations for several indoor activities beginning August 16th according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

For those customers who want to participate in indoor dining, go to the gym, attend indoor entertainment and performances, proof of vaccination or proof of at least one shot will be required making it the first place in the country to do so.

This mandate will also extend to employees of those establishments.

In order to accommodate impacted businesses by the new mandate, it will not be fully enforced by the city until September 13th giving these establishments time to prepare and ensure compliance.

Over the past month the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased from a daily low in the 100s to thousands of cases a day and along with that increase, hospitalizations and deaths have also increased slightly as a result.

Places like The Bronx, which was ground zero at the onset of the pandemic in America, remain extremely vulnerable to the ravages of the deadly disease as the borough has the lowest vaccination rate in the city.

Currently, only 46% of all Bronx residents are fully vaccinated and only 51% are partially vaccinated compared to the citywide average of 55% and 60% respectively.

As of today, the Delta variant accounts for 72% of all tested cases.

And while data shows that vaccinated people can still get COVID and transmit it, it's important to note that the vaccine drastically reduces your chances of getting severe infection.

Recent data indicates that the unvaccinated account for 97% of people hospitalized and fatalities.

Bottom line, you still have a choice to not get the vaccine but if you do not, you will not be able to fully participate in society.

