Detroit Health Department provides some walk-in places to get your vaccine

DETROIT, MI - With the emergence of the Delta variant and other mutations that are also dangerous, the City of Detroit urges its citizens to immediately get a vaccine shot. Regardless of whether you've had your first shot or haven't received the vaccine at all, the fact is that many hospitals are overwhelmed by the recent rise in cases.

The Government of Detroit with its Detroit Health Department already open a scheduling process for the third dose of Pfizer & Moderna vaccinations after CDC Approval for Detroit residents with compromised immune systems. Every individual will not need any direction from a doctor first. But you should let the scheduler know that you are getting the third shot for the compromised immune system.

In addition, o prevent overflow of patients in hospitals, the City of Detroit also provides ten walk-in vaccine locations in which you can do immediately. For more information about these walk-in venues, you can read here. Or see this location in the tweet from @CityofDetroit below.

Besides that, the Good Neighbor Program is still valid. You can pre-register as a Good Neighbor and make appointments for your friends' or neighbors' first-dose shot. A Good Neighbor will get $50 per shot for each appointment. You can always call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment. It is underlined that the cost of this vaccination is totally free. Children above 12 can also be registered to get their first shot. They need proof of identification and must be accompanied by parents or guardians with an assigned consent form.

