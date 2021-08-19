JETRO to hold Japan Food Exhibition & Sake and Tea Tasting Seminar in Michigan 2021

DETROIT, MI - Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is going to host an event called Japan Food Exhibition & Sake and Tea Tasting Seminar in Michigan 2021. This event will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at The Meridian, 26750 Haggerty Road, Farmington Hills. This exhibition is limited only to the Food industry and Media only and is not open to the public.

In general, this event is divided into some segments. The first one is the Business Matching Program, where all attendees have the opportunity to do business matching and are free to communicate with exhibitors. You can taste various food samples from Japan, as the organizer plans on hosting ten Japanese exhibitors to displaying genuine foods from Japan, such as tea, alcoholic beverages, spice, rice, and processed food. To see more about the product list, you can read it here.

The other segment is the Japanese Sake Tasting & Seminar, where JETRO will host Tona Palomino to give a seminar about Japanese Sake. Meanwhile for the "Introduction to Japanese Teas" will be delivered by Dan Robertson. both are experts in their respective fields. Palomino is Breakthru Beverage Illinois's Sake and Spirits Channel Manager. While Robertson is the founder of The Tea House. The seat for these seminars is limited, so the participants will be served in first-come, first-serve basis.

Several health protocols will be applied in this event, It is hoped that all participants comply with the existing rules. All attendees and exhibitors will have a temperature check at the entrance, facemask and social distancing are required, and is it expected to wash your hands frequently during the event. For registration and further explanation, please visit this page.

