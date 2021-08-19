Ann Arbor's preschool recommendations for your toddler

ANN ARBOR, MI - Having an active and cheerful toddler is a special joy for every parent. Seeing your little ones happily learn new things in school is also something you don't want to miss. But choosing a good preschool for them can be difficult and stressful for some people. Here are three preschool recommendations from Yelp to make it easier for you to make decisions.

1. The Discovery Center

Located at 775 South Maple, the Discovery Center is offered both half-day and full-day preschool programs. You can trust your two and half years old to five years old children to this preschool. It provides multi-age group classes which aim to provide chances for your toddler to learn and grow with one another by generating a leader in their environment. It also has a program called Yellow Room, which allows families to do transitional options for their kids. You can read more about Yellow Room and rather programs, as well as its daily classroom schedule here. As fr the tuition fee overview, you can learn more here.

2. Ann Arbor Hills Child Development Center

Located at 2775 Bedford Rd, Ann Arbor Hills Child Development Center has four programs for families, toddlers to second graders to maximize their potential since early stage. The programs consist of toddler programs, pre-school, primary school, and enrichment and special classes. these programs differ according to your child's age. Make sure you understand the whole program by reading the full explanation here. Or take a mini-tour of this school before register by click here.

3. Green Apple Garden Playschool

Looking for a preschool for your eight months old infant and your five years old toddler? Green Apple Garden Playschool is the answer. It has two locations based on the school classes. The Green Apple Lower School is located at 2664 Miller Rd and is intended for six-month-old babies to three-year-old kids. While the Green Apple Upper School is located at 511 Miller Rd and is addressed for two and a half years old to six-year-old children. You can check here for more information about the school programs, admission, and how to contact them.

