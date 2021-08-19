Parkridge Summer Festival and Joe Dulin Community Day to behold on August 28

YPSILANTI, MI - This year, the Parkridge Summer Festival and Joe Dulin Community Day will crop up on Saturday, August 28. Be a part of and celebrate this summer occasion at Parkridge Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for free! Entertain yourself from the performance of some domestic artists and enjoy various food, merchandise, resources, and community service vendors here.

You can bring all of your members of the family here, it's open for people of all ages. Please note that no grills, dogs, and alcohol are allowed at this event. You may be offered a range of community resources provided for local families during this summer pageant.

While enjoying the celebration, you will conjointly be a part of the Joe Dulin Community Day, which happens once a year to help the families in the community to search out numerous resources offered all around Washtenaw County. This community day also aims to offers a fun and friendly atmosphere to its residents.

In addition, the resource tent during this summer pageant will feature over 60 community organizations of non-profits and welfare work agencies. they'll be offered to supply resources and services for families. Don't miss the prospect to get some free services, fun activities, and giveaways from many non-profit tents there. Celebrate it alongside your families and obtain free services, from bicycle repairs and tune-up, expungement help, and free force per unit area and sugar checks there.

Go to this Parkridge Summer pageant and Joe Dulin Community Day's Facebook page to urge a lot of up-to-date information concerning this event. You can click here to see it.

