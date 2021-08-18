Detroit Zoo to hold an annual Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo

DETROIT, MI - On the upcoming Sunday, September 12, 2021, Detroit Zoo will hold a non-competitive fun walk and a 5K running race called Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo and is sponsored by Ford Motor Company. This race starts at the Zoo at the 10 Mile Road entrance and passes the scenic streets of Huntington Woods. The finish line is inside the zoo. Everyone above the age of two is allowed to join this event.

The ticket prices offered by the Detroit Zoo are differed depend on what kind of race you join and the day you register as a participant. As for the ticketing price, you can see it here:

Registration (July 30 – September 9)

Fun Walk: $35

5K Run: $40

On-Site Registration and D-Day Race (September 10 - 12)

Fun Walk: $40

5K Run: $45

Spectator Fee (Finish Line)

Adults: $15

Children (ages 2-18): $5

Entry fees for the 5K run and the fun walk already include a celebratory Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo special T-shirt, entry to the Zoo immediately after the race, and a collectible finisher medal. A note that Detroit Zoo doesn't guarantee the availability of the T-shirt for the registration after Friday, September 3. For you who want to watch your friends or family entering the finish line, you can purchase the spectator ticket as listed above, and won't get the other benefit except for entering the zoo.

This Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo event is aimed to raise critical funds for the Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health Complex. It is also to raise funds for veterinary care for the animals at the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center.

