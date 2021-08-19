Detroit, MI

Three authentic Vietnamese restaurants in Detroit

Wayne Dover

DETROIT, MI - Lately, Vietnamese food is famous, especially among health-conscious people and vegetarians. Besides using a bountiful amount of fresh vegetables, the cuisines are mostly balanced and nutritious. Aside from that, there are also meaty dishes and fried snacks to choose from. We recommend these three authentic and pleasurable Vietnamese culinary experiences in Detroit.

1. Flowers of Vietnam

Located at 4440 West Vernor Hwy, Flowers of Vietnam only opens four days a week. It is open from Thursday until Sunday, start from 5 p.m. but has different closing times each day. It closed at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday. It serves various kinds of authentic Vietnamese dishes and numerous types of beverages. You can check its full menu here before you visit them.

2. Pho Restaurant Authentic Vietnamese

Besides serving pho, a traditional Vietnamese food, Pho Restaurant Authentic Vietnamese also serves boba drinks, tea, and some fried platters. It is located at 674 N Pontiac Trl Walled Lake and is open every day. Come there from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Monday to Saturday or from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more about its menu here or contact the store at (248) 487-1942.

3. Saigon Boulevard Pho & Grill

Saigon Boulevard Pho & Grill is located at 30975 5 Mile Rd Livonia. This restaurant is open from 11 a.m. every day. It is closed at 9 p.m. on Sunday and closed at 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. It offers a delivery service which you can call the store at (734) 679-4703. For the full menu reference, you can click here to check it out.

