Detroit Zoo to hold Sunset at the Zoo at the end of August

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Zoo to hold a special Sunset at the Zoo the next Friday, August 27 from 6.30 until 10.30 p.m. This event is a fundraising gala and only for you who are 21 years old and above.

You can enjoy this sunset occasion that will be presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions. Every participant in this event will experience an astonishing evening served with delicious foods and drinks, live entertainment, and an auction with "zoonique" prizes. Detroit Zoo will give access to all of its guests to enjoy its extensive and naturalistic animal habitats during the celebration. You will also learn more about the Zoo’s exciting plans for the future and its newest residents.

There are three ticketing levels for this year's Sunset at the Zoo, benefactor ticket, patrons ticket, and supporter ticket. Each has its price and benefits. Benefactor tickets are sold for $775 each and you will get plenty of benefits that other tickets do not have, such as express service at Main Bar, recognition on-site and in the Sunset program, celebratory plush, and Fair Market Value $100 each. For anyone who has a benefactor or patron ticket, they will be invited to a special VIP reception. This reception will behold before the gala open. To know more about the ticket pricing and what benefits you will have, you can check it here.

This Sunset at the Zoo 2021 will be supporting Detroit Zoological Society’s commitment for the future. It is including high-impact programs that promote environmental sustainability, wildlife conservation, and humane education. To be underlined that the tickets are not refundable and this is event will still be going whether it is rain or shine. Additional information is that the Zoo will be close at noon on the day this occasion happens.

