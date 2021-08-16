Three museums worth visit with your children in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Spending a day with your family and kids in a museum is a worthwhile experience. Some museums might make your children bored easily. Here are three recommended museums in Detroit that are great for your kids. Get ready for their excitement here!

1. Cranbrook Institute of Science

Located at 39221 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, Cranbrook Institute of Science is open every day from Sunday to Saturday. It provides special events and interactive exhibits for all of your family. You can visit them on Monday to Thursday and Saturday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. If you want to go there on Free First Friday, you need to do a pre-register for it. You can see the admission and other registration fees here.

2. Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is a museum where you can see plenty of American innovations through time. Located at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, this museum is open seven days a week, from 9.30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Your children can join its daily activity, such as Make a Paper Airplane, Model Train Layout, and Rosa Parks Bus. Check out its admission fee and how to become a member here.

3. Detroit Institute of Arts

Located at 5200 Woodward Avenue, Detroit Institute of Arts is a good museum for you and your family. It offers a family activity where you can do a self-guided scavenger hunt called GooseChase. Besides it, you can also enjoy your day here with other special events as listed in its event calendar here. Open five days a week, you can go there from Wednesday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

