Detroit Bust the Bus Back to School Bash event to assist underserved students

DETROIT, MI - Courageous Inc. and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Pathways to Potential will be hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday 28 to assist under-served students. This event is free for everyone, and you can register for it on their Eventbrite here.

This back-to-school event is focused on supporting students ages 4 to 16 who are in reduced circumstances of school supplies and uniforms. The Bust the Bus Back to School Bash will take place on Saturday, August 28 from 12 - 4 p.m in Courageous Inc. of Detroit that located at 12925 Auburn Street. You can also participate in this event by donating school amenities in the form of uniforms and new school supplies, such as backpacks, books, pencil cases, and other stationery.

Not only donate in the form of school needs, but you can also donate them with money. Courageous Inc. provides PayPal using Courageousweb@gmail.com as its email address for anyone who wants to do monetary donations. If you need any further information or question about Bus Back to School Bash, you can email Ms. Cokley at cokleyl@michigan.gov or contact her at 313-204-6490.

In addition to the hosting institutions, Courageous Inc. is an organization that dedicated itself to Detroit, intending to encourage urban children as one component of a broad, united effort in positive social development towards the rebirth of the city’s communities and the whole city of Detroit as well. Collaborating with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it provides the needed social service assistance for those who need it, in this case, children who will come back to school.

