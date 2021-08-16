Detroit Kitchen Connect holds workshops for its kitchen space applicants

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Kitchen Connect will hold several workshops for its kitchen space applicants on August 23 and September 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The applicants can choose one of the workshops, and decide whether join it online via Zoom or directly come to Eastern Market, Shed 5 at 2934 Russell Street.

If you are a business owner and want to rent a space in one of the Detroit Kitchen Connect licensed kitchens, this workshop is a must-attend. You can register for the workshop in its Eventbrite here and make sure to attend it, or else you may not apply for any kitchen space.

Being one of the requirements to complete for Detroit Kitchen Connect's kitchen space application steps, these workshops will have some presentations from PIC Food Safety, Natasha Horne, Becky DeYoung, and Christine Quane. Laura Romito will be the facilitator for both workshops in August and September. Here, you will get tips on how to successfully exceed the licensing process for your business. The presenters will also lay out the outline of the requirements for new food makers here.

You will be provided with approximate costs for kitchen rental, marketing materials, licensing, sources for co-packing, label reviews, packaging/labeling materials, and more others things you need for a new business. The interested applicants will also receive applications for Detroit Kitchen Connect, contact information for PIC Food Safety, Michigan State University Product Center, and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development,

A list of options for business education opportunities, insurance, local markets, online resources, and events will be compiled by Laura Romito to give the applicants a broad picture of options. In addition, there will be a follow-up with qualified candidates to complete, reject, or postpone applications from Eastern Market.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.