Three worth to try bakeries in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Cravings for a bite of fresh pastry when you walk around Ann Arbor? Or do you want to smell the aroma of fresh-baked bread? This need for some baked goods may cause a bad day for you. Don't worry! These three bakery shops recommendations will help you to satisfy your cravings.

1. Tasty Bakery

Established in 2009, Tasty Bakery is a gluten-free bakery that makes sure its products are gluten-free, corn-free, and soy-free so that it's safe from everyone whether they are gluten intolerant or not. It also offers dairy-free, grain-free, vegan, and low-glycemic options for its products. Located at 416 West Huron street, it opens six-day in a week, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on Monday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday until Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can see what it sells here.

2. Yoon's Bakery

Launched in 2019, Yoon's Bakery serves freshly baked products every day with their homely ingredients. It guarantees that all custards and all the cream filling or top are homemade. This shop is located at 2775 Plymouth Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday until Sunday. Yoon's Bakery sells various kinds of bread, cake, and tart, as you can see on the product list here.

3. Zingerman's Bakehouse

Located at 3711 Plaza Drive, Zingerman Bakehouse specializes in crusty bread, tasty pastries, chewy bagels, buttercream, and fondant cakes and cupcakes. It serves an aplenty variant for its bread, cakes, pastry, and cookies. At weekday lunchtime, Zingerman usually makes some savory products such as fresh soup and sandwiches. You can come to its store from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To check out Zingerman's special bakes as well as other menus, you can click here.

