Matrix Human Service holds the 25th ArtWork Detroit as an annual charity art auction and fundraiser

DETROIT, MI - Matrix Human Services once again will hold an annual charity art auction and fundraiser. This exhibition will take place from September 13 to September 17. Hosted by Leland Calloway and Anthony Smith, Joan LeMahieu and Jordan LeMahieu, and Nicole and Jeffrey Tate, this five-day exhibition has two ways to celebrates; online bidding and in-person party bidding.

You can join this celebration as a silent online bidder, or come to the celebration venue directly. The online auction will come to pass from Monday, September 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, September 17. This web-based event will feature the works of Priscilla Phifer, Jeff Cancelosi, Judy Munro, Mike Han, Rosemary Summers, and other artists. And come to the in-person celebration that will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 17. This occasion is also the closing of the 25th ArtWorks Detroit.

Do not be worried that you can't enjoy the artwork if you only participate online. Matrix Human Service provides a live preview of this year's artwork. They have an exclusive live auction, with sounds by Drake Phifer that will accompany your online bidding experience. There will be some featured artists and VIP guests at this event too!

All the tickets, art donation bids, and sponsorships are going to Matrix Human Service's fund to uplift Detroit's most vulnerable residents. These funds will be used for supporting families, educating children, and rebuilding neighborhoods in all parts of the Detroit community. You can read more about them here, and book your ticket on their Eventbrite here.

