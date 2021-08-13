Detroit Public Library holds virtual event with Dr. Edward Balian

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Library will organize a virtual event with Dr. Edward Balian on August 23, 2021. This event will be started at 6 p.m. and you can buy the ticket freely at their Eventbrite.

Dr. Edward Balian is the author of Turn the Page, a biography book of Bob Seager. As you may know, Bob Seger is a musician, singer, and songwriter who was born in Detroit, May 6, 1945. In this book, Dr. Balian writes about Seger's music career from his earliest era in Detroit until his current national tour in 2019. It also includes how Seger's youth was spent playing in the high school and gymnasium in Detroit, and his half-century musical journey. This Turn the Page book comprises more than 60 images from Seger's days of yore. It includes Bob Seger's earliest band performance, which is really rare.

Not only that, but this book also includes an advertising poster of Seger's concert headlining John Lennon! Moreover, Turn the Page features inside stories and narrates many interviews over the years. It covers the interviews regarding Bob Seger's compositions, the band's personnel changes, all tours, recording sessions, and his deeply private life.

You can ask any things related to this Michigan singer to Dr. Balian, the only one who completely write his biography. Why did Bob Seger turn down an invitation to play at Woodstock? Why did he turn down a recording contract with Motown? Get the most reliable answers to these and plenty of other questions in this Detroit Public Library virtual event with Dr. Edward Balian.

