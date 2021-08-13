Three must-try ice cream spots near Detroit River

DETROIT, MI - Feel the heat when walking along the Detroit River? Need something to chill you up? These three ice cream shops near Detroit River can be the way out to breeze you up!

1. Milk and Forth

Located at 535 Griswold Street, Milk & Forth serves you vegetarian and vegan-friendly ice cream with their locally sourced ingredients. This ice cream shop also serves gluten-free friendly ice cream for you. It opens daily, you can come here between 12 - 9 p.m. every Monday to Thursday, and between 1 - 10 p.m. every Friday to Sunday. What taste do you like the most? Check out their most popular ice creams here before you pay them a visit!

2. Huddle Soft Serve

This frozen custard ice cream shop is open daily in John R. Street. Make sure you come there by 12 p.m. and not late by 9 p.m. or else it's too late. You can choose between chocolate, vanilla, or twisted frozen custard in your cup or cone, and they will add it with your favorite toppings. You can click here to see what they are up to.

3. Detroit Water Ice Factory

Detroit Water Ice Factory is located at 1014 Woodward Avenue. It serves you gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan for all of its water ice cream flavors, except the Motown mint and the chips flavor. For you who can't consume eggs, it can be your alternative ice cream because it also serves ice cream with no egg product in it. Any question about its products? You can read its FAQs here, and find out all about their menu here before you come there.

