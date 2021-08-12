Four Vintage Shops to visit in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Have a fancy for vintage outfit shopping in Oakland? These vintage shops list from Yelp can be on your bucket list! These are five vintage shops in Oakland that you can visit.

1. Flamingo Vintage

Located in Southwest Detroit, Flamingo Vintage sells vintage clothes and accessories for men and women. They offer purses, hats, wallets, jewelry, and dresses from the 1920s-1990s. You can go there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday to Saturday, and from 12 - 7 p.m. every Sunday. Too lazy to go out? Purchase your desired outfit in their online shop here.

2. Closet NV

Has a specialty in the sale of designer clothing and accessories, Closet NV offers you 100% authentic designer items. Located in West Bloomfield Township, you can buy it directly or online. Fascinated in an attested designer vintage product? You can check its shop here.

3. The Getup Vintage

The Getup Vintage sells clothes and accessories for both men and women from the 1950s until the 1990s. It pledges to bring environmentally conscious fashion with limited textile waste. You can pay a visit to its store from 12 - 8 p.m. every Monday to Saturday, and 12 - 6 p.m. every Sunday. To see what else it offers, you can open its online shop here.

4. Lost and Found Vintage

Offers outfits from the 1900s through the 1980s for men's and women's, Lost and Found Vintage has been home from vintage clothing since 2003. It is close from Sunday to Tuesday, so make sure you go there between 12 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, or between 12 - 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can see what products it sells here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.