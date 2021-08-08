Wayne Professor speaks at the White House on importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

Hakan Nural/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI – Rouba Ali-Fehmi, MD, a Wayne State University School of Medicine professor, spoke at the White House about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to build vaccine confidence.

Dr. Ali Fehmi, a pathology professor and vice chair of the Department of Pathology at Wayne State University School of Medicine, was invited to speak as a panelist at a White House Town Hall. The conference was held virtually and audience from all over the world was present.

The White House organized this special event to promote best practices during the pandemic. It includes taking a proactive approach as well as education efforts to support patients and local communities through social media videos and community and faith-based organizations.

Throughout the conference, the Arab American physician presented novel techniques to increase vaccine confidence among patients and the Arab American community.

Dr. Ali-Fehmi highlighted the efforts of the National Arab American Medical Association to communicate, educate, and promote COVID-19 vaccination confidence in this session. She mentioned factors that spark COVID-19 vaccine perception and attitude among Arab American healthcare professionals.

In addition, she presented her study she and her team conducted, which consists of researchers from WSU Department of Pathology, the WSU Global Health Research Collaborative, ACCESS, NAAMA NextGen, and the Henry Ford Health System Infectious Diseases Department.

After presenting her study in the event, Dr. Ali-Fehmi expressed her pride for representing NAAMA and WSU at the White House. She argued that one of her duties is to educate people about vaccine confidence, as well as to address all the misinformation and stigma surrounding the vaccine.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.