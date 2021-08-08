Detroit's Eastern Market: More than Just a Traditional Market

Anne Preble/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Located one mile northeast of downtown Detroit, the Eastern Market is a historically rich commercial market where farmers, vendors, wholesalers, and retailers are spread all over the area.

Offering countless variety of products, Eastern Market attracts people to experience the vibrant community it has created. With four primary markets, you will never run out of things to buy.

- Saturday Market

This is what visitors look forward to visiting the most. In its peak season, up to 40,000 visitors gather around the weekly market. Fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut beautiful flowers, food products from locals, pasture and/or grass-fed meat are all available here from 6 a.m to 4 p.m.

- Sunday Market

Sunday Market is not like any other market with its status as a home to local artists, cooks, jewelers, and musicians. If you are in search of locally made unique items, this is the right place for you to visit. It opens every Sunday, June to September, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

- Tuesday Market

Freshly produced items, baked goods, and meats are sold for a relatively lower price than usual. To add more life to this market, Zumba and yoga classes are also hosted here. The Tuesday market opens weekly from June to September, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

If you can't go to any of these markets on their designated days, don’t worry. There are many businesses open every day.

You can also shop online by pre-ordering from the vendors through here https://eastern.market from Monday to Wednesday. Contact-free pick up by drive-through is available on Saturday. EBT dollars online are accepted.

