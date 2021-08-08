Natural wonders around Detroit for your remedies

Free-Photos/Pixabay

DETROIT, MI - If you are mentally exhausted from staying at home during the pandemic, outdoor activities can be your remedies. Not only will you be able to be more physically fit, but you will also get to improve your mental health which is just as important. Detroit, albeit an industrial city, has a great selection of natural wonders where you can spend time in.

Detroit International Riverwalk

This three-mile-long track is situated along the Detroit River, overlooking Canada. The renowned Saturday Farmers market at Eastern Market district is only a mile away. Throughout July and August, immerse yourself in the history of native riverfront plants, hosted by a herbal specialist.

Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory

It is home to eye-catching plant species of native forests of the Isle, among which rare native species of trees are placed. Winter is the best time to visit as you’ll be able to see growing plants, flowers, and snow outside its glass walls coexist.

Community Gardens

Communities across Detroit created communal gardens in which they all unite to grow food for everyone. Not only is this a sustainable effort, but it is also able to transform what were once old industrial places into feast-for-the-eyes spaces. As a result, fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers are nourished.

Detroit Garden Center

DGC offers any horticultural information you want to obtain―from learning which vegetables suit Detroit’s climate to grow in, to choosing flowers to be put in your backyard.

Outdoor Adventure Center

Although located indoors, Outdoor Adventure Center provides real-life experiences by displaying lakes, rivers, and forests. Among the most well-known features is a 35-foot-tall bur oak tree mockup.

Rouge Park

Head to the Prairie Pathway to amaze yourself with colorful butterflies, or walk through the Stone Bridge Nature Trail to see where great blue herons, deer, and other wildlife reside.

