Where to eat in Downtown Lapeer

Dan Gold/Unsplash

LAPEER, MI—If you plan to visit the Lapeer County area, make sure to set aside some time to try-out the dining and dessert places located at Downtown Lapeer. From big feast to sweet treats, you can find them all here:

- Calvelli’s Spirits and Eatery

This eatery offers a great selection of mouth-watering food and drinks that suit any taste. Do yourself a favor and order people’s favorite pizza from Papa’s Pizzeria. Open mics are also held here every Friday night.

- Cheer’s Pub Lapeer

Whether you bring family or friends, this sports bar and grill can satisfy your needs. Select any meal from their diverse menu, accompanied by one, if not more, beer.

- Chef G’s

Offering salads, savory crepes, appetizing waffle sandwiches for any time of the day. Everything is available for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

- Cream

Although it has just opened three years ago, this coffee shop has since been attracting many people for its high-quality coffee. Grab a cup and sit by the corner to enjoy its atmosphere.

- Dagwoods

Amaze yourself with plenty of sandwich options.

- Detroit Burger Bar

A great addition to Downtown Lapeer, this restaurant has a variety of burgers that you would only regret if ordering only one piece.

- Flanagan’s Pub

Immerse yourself in Irish experience by getting their Irish food while enjoying the special live entertainment.

- Hello Healthy Nutrition

Want to ditch unhealthy eating? This smooth and juice bar will help you achieve it by offering meal replacement shakes and flavorful teas.

- Tilted Axis Brewing Co.

Providing great quality handcrafted beverages, this microbrewery and small winemaker offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Pizzas, calzones, and cheese bread, among many others, are also available.

- Woodchips

Their classic, remarkable barbeque will blow your mind. Even just looking at their menu will instantly make you famished.

- Sam’s Coney Island

This is just the right place to eat in for any family occasion. Not to mention its courteous service that will want to make you come back.

