Ann Arbor, MI

Romantic getaway in Ann Arbor

Wayne Dover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFIZt_0bLGvZHJ00
Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

ANN ARBOR, MI - Located just outside Detroit, Ann Arbor has plenty of ways to spice things up with your significant other and to keep the love flowing. Here are things you can do on the weekend or any other day.

- Coffee for two

Start your day with a boost of caffeine to get you moving. Roo’s Roast is the go-to place for the best organic green coffee, imported from around the world.

- Eat mouth-watering food

For breakfast, head to Sava’s and order Belgian Waffle, Mediterranean Eggs, and Puffed French Toast. At Aventura, known for its Spanish and Italian Cuisine, you should try out some saps and other meals on small plates with your partner over lunch. If you opt for food cooked in wood-fired ovens, stop by at Mani Osteria & Bar.

- Stroll around and see a movie

If you feel like taking a walk while pondering the future with your partner, Ann Arbor’s very own Historic West Side is the right area to visit which is filled with charming houses. Need a break? Go to the Michigan Theater and State Theater for a great selection of independent movies.

- More food and tipsy chat

Visit Vinology to take a sip of fine wine while having a tipsy chat with your partner. They have over 150 available both by the bottle and glass. Another option is La Dolce Vita, located in the Chop House French, best known for its post-dinner pleasures comprising gourmet desserts, Madeira ports, cognacs, and single malt scotches.

- Explore nature and relax at a spa

The Arb offers 3.5 miles of nature trails which you can explore. Afterwards, reserve a couple’s massage at LaVida Massage to relieve your exhaustion.

- Make out at a legendary spot

Legend has it that if you kiss your significant other exactly under the arch at the Engineering School, you will surely tie the knot. Secure your luck and end the trip here!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ecdfd4d21d8c0005a2769278467f406a.blob

Detroit area reporter and blogger. Go Lions!

Detroit, MI
46 followers
Loading

More from Wayne Dover

Detroit, MI

Detroit Public Library holds virtual event with Dr. Edward Balian

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Library will organize a virtual event with Dr. Edward Balian on August 23, 2021. This event will be started at 6 p.m. and you can buy the ticket freely at their Eventbrite.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Three must-try ice cream spots near Detroit River

DETROIT, MI - Feel the heat when walking along the Detroit River? Need something to chill you up? These three ice cream shops near Detroit River can be the way out to breeze you up!Read full story
Detroit, MI

Four Vintage Shops to visit in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Have a fancy for vintage outfit shopping in Oakland? These vintage shops list from Yelp can be on your bucket list! These are five vintage shops in Oakland that you can visit.Read full story
Livingston County, MI

Iron Chef sponsors match money for fundraising up to $16,000 to help provide food for people in Livingston County

DETROIT, MI – Gleaners Community Food Bank canceled the 2021 Iron Chef competition, held to test skills of chefs of local restaurants, due to "unforeseen circumstances", added with the restaurant industry being stricken by the pandemic.Read full story
Michigan State

Summer meals for Michigan children through collaborative works of Gleaners and Community Kicks

Detroit, MI – Gleaners collaborates with Community Kicks, gathering children around Michigan to give soccer training, nutrition education, and healthy meals. Community Kicks is a program to introduce the basic concepts of soccer, nutrition, and life skills to under-resourced communities. It was launched in 2017 as a collaboration between Gleaners Community Food Bank, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, and AFC Ann Arbor. The program is aimed to understand food insecurity among children which involves the difficulty of transportation and location barriers. As the mentor of the program, Gleaners helps to make an innovative solution in closing the meal gap.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Eastern Market: More than Just a Traditional Market

DETROIT, MI - Located one mile northeast of downtown Detroit, the Eastern Market is a historically rich commercial market where farmers, vendors, wholesalers, and retailers are spread all over the area.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Natural wonders around Detroit for your remedies

DETROIT, MI - If you are mentally exhausted from staying at home during the pandemic, outdoor activities can be your remedies. Not only will you be able to be more physically fit, but you will also get to improve your mental health which is just as important. Detroit, albeit an industrial city, has a great selection of natural wonders where you can spend time in.Read full story
Lapeer, MI

Where to eat in Downtown Lapeer

LAPEER, MI—If you plan to visit the Lapeer County area, make sure to set aside some time to try-out the dining and dessert places located at Downtown Lapeer. From big feast to sweet treats, you can find them all here:Read full story
Detroit, MI

Wayne Professor speaks at the White House on importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

DETROIT, MI – Rouba Ali-Fehmi, MD, a Wayne State University School of Medicine professor, spoke at the White House about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to build vaccine confidence.Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit's Brood exhibition to end on August 8

DETROIT, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) presents Brood, a multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary exhibition that combines science and the arts. Ash Arder, Bryce Detroit, Complex Movements, Aaron jones, Mother Cyborg, Reuben Telushkin are the people behind the artworks. Brood brings the arts to tell a story about the tradition of working at the intersection of art and science - a trait unique to the Detr community in Detroit. These works represent a society that is more than just a sustainable society by building, deconstructing, reframing, warning, preparing the things related to that world. They bring their personal experiences into these artworks to tell stories about the past, present, and future.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Institute of Arts extends partnership with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for Inside|Out installation

DETROIT, MI-Detroit Institute of Arts, or DIA, and Wayne County Airport Authority, WCAA, have continued their partnership for DIA’s Inside|Out until June 2022. First established in 2019, it was Inside|Out’s debut indoor setting, which took two years of preparation. The magnificent installation can be seen in the North Terminal—which will soon be named after Wayne County Executive Warren Cleage Evans—in Ground Transportation and between Gates D7 and D26.Read full story
Farmington, MI

The Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission and the Farmington Fire Department to deliver first aid training

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission, or EPC, joins forces with Farmington Hills Fire Department to facilitate an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class.Read full story
Michigan State

Covenant House Michigan Fundraising Event: Sleep Out Executive Edition

Detroit, MI – Covenant House Michigan will organize a Sleep Out fundraising event in November 2021. Covenant House Michigan has many ways to provide a home for young people in need. Sleep Out is one way where business leaders across North America help homeless young people find their new home and a path to their independent life.Read full story
Southfield, MI

Join the free garage sales in Southfield City

DETROIT, MI - To celebrate National Garage Sale Day on August 14, 2021, Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has announced no permit fees will be charged for all garage sales. No registration at city hall is needed either. From August 9 to August 15, both local businesses and residents are entirely free to sell their tangible items.Read full story
Lansing, MI

Michigan Department of Treasury warns state taxpayers of tax scam

LANSING, MI — Michigan Department of Treasury is warning the state’s taxpayers to remain wary of scammers impersonating tax officials through phone calls or emails and even fake letters through the U.S. Postal Service.Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

The famous tourist attractions in Detroit City 

DETROIT, MI – Detroit has a plethora of attractions and things to do. Visitors can spend the day at parks, museums, annual festivals, and live entertainment. The Detroit Institute of Arts, Belle Isle, the Detroit Art and Architecture Museum, the Fox Theatre, Eastern Market, the Motown Museum, and Comerica Park are among the locations.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Things to Do at Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

DETROIT, MI—The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy continues to provide beautiful and accessible public spaces for people visiting the city to enjoy during this trying time. Named as Best Riverwalk 2021 USA Today by 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy offers vibrant spaces for outdoor recreation, nightlife, cultural activity, and scenic views. Here are some of the ongoing events you don't want to miss:Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Public Library updated Service Hours and Offers

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Library will offer more in-person service hours this July. The Main Library and six branch locations: Campbell, Edison, Jefferson, Parkman, Redford, and Wilder, will be opened. New service hours will be implemented through June 30, 2022. With the new schedule, the Main Library will be open on Mondays for the first time since 1981. With the Redford and Wilder branches, the Main Library will open 7 days a week from October through May for the first time.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy