ANN ARBOR, MI - Located just outside Detroit, Ann Arbor has plenty of ways to spice things up with your significant other and to keep the love flowing. Here are things you can do on the weekend or any other day.

- Coffee for two

Start your day with a boost of caffeine to get you moving. Roo’s Roast is the go-to place for the best organic green coffee, imported from around the world.

- Eat mouth-watering food

For breakfast, head to Sava’s and order Belgian Waffle, Mediterranean Eggs, and Puffed French Toast. At Aventura, known for its Spanish and Italian Cuisine, you should try out some saps and other meals on small plates with your partner over lunch. If you opt for food cooked in wood-fired ovens, stop by at Mani Osteria & Bar.

- Stroll around and see a movie

If you feel like taking a walk while pondering the future with your partner, Ann Arbor’s very own Historic West Side is the right area to visit which is filled with charming houses. Need a break? Go to the Michigan Theater and State Theater for a great selection of independent movies.

- More food and tipsy chat

Visit Vinology to take a sip of fine wine while having a tipsy chat with your partner. They have over 150 available both by the bottle and glass. Another option is La Dolce Vita, located in the Chop House French, best known for its post-dinner pleasures comprising gourmet desserts, Madeira ports, cognacs, and single malt scotches.

- Explore nature and relax at a spa

The Arb offers 3.5 miles of nature trails which you can explore. Afterwards, reserve a couple’s massage at LaVida Massage to relieve your exhaustion.

- Make out at a legendary spot

Legend has it that if you kiss your significant other exactly under the arch at the Engineering School, you will surely tie the knot. Secure your luck and end the trip here!

