Detroit Institute of Arts extends partnership with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for Inside|Out installation

Pauline Loroy/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI-Detroit Institute of Arts, or DIA, and Wayne County Airport Authority, WCAA, have continued their partnership for DIA’s Inside|Out until June 2022. First established in 2019, it was Inside|Out’s debut indoor setting, which took two years of preparation. The magnificent installation can be seen in the North Terminal—which will soon be named after Wayne County Executive Warren Cleage Evans—in Ground Transportation and between Gates D7 and D26.

Chad Newton, CEO of WCAA, said the 24 high-quality reproductions all over the terminal have been drawing a lot of people’s attention.

“For some of our customers, their first experience in Metro Detroit is the moment they step off a plane and into one of our terminals. We are proud to welcome them to our area by highlighting a true cultural gem, the DIA. Since the unveiling of the Art in the Airport program, thousands of travelers have stopped to admire the works of art displayed at the North Terminal. We are pleased even more people will now have the chance to enjoy the Inside|Out installation at DTW.” said Newton.

DIA’s Inside|Out program has run for over 10 years. Since 2009, The DIA itself has teamed up with hundreds of communities in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne for art exhibitions during spring and summer.

“The Inside|Out program allows us a unique way to engage residents by bringing art from the DIA into the communities in which they live, and I am pleased to extend this special installation at the airport,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director. “The airport installation allows us to reach visitors to the region right as they arrive, showing them the incredible culture and art that is available right here in Detroit.”

The Wayne County Council for Arts, History and Humanities and the Wayne County Arts Authority also joined forces to make this project come to life.

