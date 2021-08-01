The Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission and the Farmington Fire Department to deliver first aid training

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission, or EPC, joins forces with Farmington Hills Fire Department to facilitate an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class.

The class comprises CPR instruction, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training which is open for everyone who is at least 12 years old to join. It will take place on Thursday, August 19, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the upstairs training room of Fire Station #4, located at 28711 Drake Road.

The “Stop the Bleed” campaign aims to increase awareness among bystanders by providing lifesaving skills, such as applying wound pressure and using tourniquets. These actions are absolutely important to be performed in a bleeding emergency before professional aid shows up.

To register, you need to pay the fees one week before the class starts to set the ideal ratio between student and instructor. The class, including the provided materials, cost $10 for residents of Farmington Hills and $20 for non-residents. Additionally, a $20 fee will be charged if participants need an American Heart Association Certificate of Training, applicable for both residents and non-residents.

However, to obtain the Certificate of Training, you need to be physically fit when giving CPR/AED as it requires you to kneel on the floor and rely on your arms and hands for continuous chest compressions. So make sure to be mindful of your physical condition and endurance.

If you have already paid but cannot attend, unfortunately, you can’t request a refund. Those who come without paying the fee in advance as instructed will have to wait and sign up for another upcoming class.

Reach out to Sarah West at swest@fhgov.com for registration or further information. She will send an instruction for registering a printable and virtually accessible American Heart Association Certificate of Training registration to participants.

