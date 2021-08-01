Covenant House Michigan Fundraising Event: Sleep Out Executive Edition

Detroit, MI – Covenant House Michigan will organize a Sleep Out fundraising event in November 2021. Covenant House Michigan has many ways to provide a home for young people in need. Sleep Out is one way where business leaders across North America help homeless young people find their new home and a path to their independent life.

Having a place to sleep can be an unaffordable luxury for some people. Youth whose lives depend on someone else could be one of them. Covenant House Michigan is a place for homeless young people seeking safe shelter to continue their lives. There, they will have a safe place to sleep, food to eat, and clean clothes to wear. They can also upgrade their life with essential services provided. To keep supporting them, Covenant House Michigan invites sleepers across Michigan and all over the world to join Sleep Out.

The goal is to raise $5,000 to help Covenant House Michigan residents. The participants can sleep at Covenant House-sponsored locations or remotely. For the team from participating companies Sleep Out can provide a meaningful engagement. Sleepers can participate virtually, from anywhere to raise the fund. Remote Sleepers will participate in a live and interactive online program with Covenant House alumni, front-line staff, and fellow Sleepers from across the globe.

Sleepers all over the world, mark your calendar on November 18th, 2021 from 6 PM to 6 AM. Be a part of Michigan’s Youth supporters.

