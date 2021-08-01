Join the free garage sales in Southfield City

DETROIT, MI - To celebrate National Garage Sale Day on August 14, 2021, Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has announced no permit fees will be charged for all garage sales. No registration at city hall is needed either. From August 9 to August 15, both local businesses and residents are entirely free to sell their tangible items.

Hawkins hopes this initiative will benefit the Southfield City community. “This is an opportunity for our residents to celebrate in the summer tradition of good, old-fashioned garage sales without the typically added expense of fees and registration,”

Usually, garage sales registration costs $10 as regulated under the Southfield City Code, which, among other things, determines the requirements for the seven-day garage sale. Residents are allowed to come up with their own signs as long as it is on their private properties. Public areas where street and traffic signs, fire hydrants, light and utility poles are located cannot be put signs, otherwise, they will be removed or discarded by the City.

As mentioned in the Code, the sales run for five consecutive days from 8 am to 8 pm. Also, this one particular participation will not add to the limited number of annual garage sales. Meaning, residents can hold another as long as they don’t exceed the limitations.

Although not mandatory, those who want their sales to be promoted on the City’s website and social media can send an email to lcarr@cityofsouthfield.com with dates, times, and addresses of their garage sale on Friday noon, August 6 at the latest. Word count doesn’t matter and photos will also not be included.

Detailed garage sale requirements can be accessed here or through City Clerk’s Office at (248) 796-5150.

