New Detroit to offer Leadership Series on R.A.C.E

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - New Detroit is organizing a leadership development program called R.A.C.E, an acronym of Racial Understanding, Anti-Racism, Cultural Competency, Equity in Practice. It will be divided in two cohorts, each consisting of six parts with up to 50 people per cohort. Scheduled to start in August 13th and will be held virtually.

This program has a longstanding track record in leadership development. Over the past 20 years, it has facilitated more than 1,200 professionals, a lot of whom went on to make significant changes in their communities and organizations.

They brought changes in educational programs, minimizing inequality in health care, transformation of biased admission processes, and inspiring people with powerful narratives.

This series aims to encourage cross-sector local professionals and leaders to revolutionize and bring impact to their businesses and communities by emphasizing on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. The targeted people come from diverse backgrounds such as educators, nonprofit workers, learning counselors, and many more.

The topics provided revolve around the R.A.C.E issues. On racial understanding, they will be trained to build competencies around race relations, racial justice and healing. In a society where racism is still prevalent, it is important to understand the problems caused by existing structural and systemic racism.

This will be in the scope of Anti-Racism. Participants will also get to know historical, cultural and socioeconomic events to further understand issues faced by mixed communities. Lastly, they will see how racial equity is achieved, by developing action steps, practices, and policies.

Anyone with the relevant background considering to join should prepare $2,000 for the tuition. For further information, head to newdetroit.org.

