The famous tourist attractions in Detroit City 

DETROIT, MI – Detroit has a plethora of attractions and things to do. Visitors can spend the day at parks, museums, annual festivals, and live entertainment. The Detroit Institute of Arts, Belle Isle, the Detroit Art and Architecture Museum, the Fox Theatre, Eastern Market, the Motown Museum, and Comerica Park are among the locations.

While strolling around Woodward Avenue, you can visit the Detroit Institute of Arts. The artists use these 650,000 square feet to exhibit their works. The tourists get the tour and participate in watching film theatre.

Belle Isle is another place to visit. It offers nature as the main attraction where lakes and lagoon cover half of the island which is all accessible for wheelchairs. The visitor can easily jump to the place by catching public transportation. The visitors enjoying the moment in the garden, picnic areas, and green spaces.

Michigan Central Station, The Spirit of Detroit, and Monument to Joe Louis are parts of Detroit Art and Architecture. It presents the history of the city. The station shows the visitors the illustration of the city in 1913. The Spirit of Detroit is a monument representing Detroit’s local sports teams’ while a bronze monument is honored to Joe Louis since 1986. To appreciate the music history, Motown Museum displays the things related to music things as records, instruments, and other artifacts.

In downtown Detroit, Comerica Park is next to Ford Stadium. The visitor can watch the sports game and tour through the rooms inside the stadium.

A theatre built in 1928 is one of the largest movies places from the 20s that remains today. 5,048 audiences can enjoy the attraction. After visiting public recreation, looking for goods is recommended. Saturday Market, Sunday Market, and Tuesday Market sell goods, fresh foods, art, clothing, and even provide a place to hold a class.

Visitors and residents of Detroit are certainly not short of entertainment options and activities. Annual festivals, 1,200 miles of trails, and bike paths in Detroit's parks, museums, and all of the above are just a sampling of the Motor City's attractions.

