Things to Do at Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

DETROIT, MI—The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy continues to provide beautiful and accessible public spaces for people visiting the city to enjoy during this trying time.

Named as Best Riverwalk 2021 USA Today by 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy offers vibrant spaces for outdoor recreation, nightlife, cultural activity, and scenic views. Here are some of the ongoing events you don't want to miss:

1. Reading & Rhythm on the Riverfront

Taking place at Gabriel Richard Park, Reading & Rhythm on the Riverfront (R3) is an interactive early literacy program that provides live children’s entertainment, storytelling, and free books. This program will run July 8 - August 13, 2021, with sessions every Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required.

2. Food and Fun with YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

This summer, the YMCA brings Food and Fun to kids all over Metro Detroit every Tuesday and Thursday, July 6 - August 18, 2021, 3-4 p.m. at Cullen Plaza. This program is free and open for the age of 18 and under.

3. Yoga on the Riverfront

The Yoga on the Riverfront classes is held by Urban Solace studio every Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and Friday morning at 10 a.m. from June 3 to August 26, 2021, in Milliken State Park. Pre-registration is required.

4. Volleyball at Valade with Come Play Detroit

Held on the sand court at Valade Park, Come Play Detroit's Volleyball Leagues is available every Monday and Thursday from 6-10 p.m. from May 13 to September 23, 2021. Pre-registration is required.

